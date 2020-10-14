Aaron Connolly left to rue 'selfish' missed chance after 'frustrating' week

Rising Ireland star Aaron Connolly feels his selfishness cost Stephen Kenny’s side defeat in Finland tonight.

In a refreshingly frank interview following the 1-0 loss, the Brighton and Hove Albion forward admitted he should have passed to fellow Galwegian Daryl Horgan, rather than shoot, after he got into space on 74 minutes.

That came after Fredrik Jensen, a fringe striker at Bundesliga club Augsburg, repeated his trick from Dublin of decisively punishing an Irish defensive lapse on 66 minutes.

Ireland have now scored just once in almost 500 minutes of the Stephen Kenny era, Shane Duffy’s late header in Bulgaria on September 3.

“I was selfish at times,” Premier League striker Connolly told Sky Sports after his fifth international cap.

“I probably should have squared the one to Daryl. I tried to have a go from a tight angle and those sort of moments have cost us the game.

I need to start looking at that side of the game; just game awareness really because it’s cost us.

“As a striker you need to be selfish but at times you need to know when to shoot or pass.

“I thought at the time that it was best to shoot but looking back I should have squared it.” The 20-year-old added: “It’s tough to take because we deserved to win that game.

“I don’t even know what happened for the goal; we’ve lost it at the back and they’ve punished us.

“It’s frustrating to concede like that and not getting something out of a game we deserved to but that’s the way it goes.

“It’s disappointing to have another game that we haven’t scored in.

“You feel like there will be a break and we’ll put one in but it doesn’t look like it’s coming at the minute.”

It was the latest set-back of an agonising week for Connolly, who was ruled out of last Thursday’s Euro play-off semi-final against Slovakia. Ireland lost in a penalty shoot-out following a stalemate.

Kenny was robbed of two attackers, Connolly and Adam Idah, after they were deemed to have been close contacts on the charter flight to Bratislava of the communications executive who tested Covid-19 positive.

It subsequently emerged that the result was “a false positive” after a re-test showed a negative return. Brighton allowed Connolly to return to the Ireland camp on Tuesday after also missing the weekend scoreless draw against Wales.

“It’s been a frustrating week, that’s all I can say,” he sighed. “According to the UK rules, I’d play the game.

“I was 1.9 metres away from someone who ended up with a false positive.

“I don’t want to go into it too much but to miss a game like that…I might never get the chance to play in a game such as that again.

“It’s frustrating and I can’t put into words how frustrating it is.”