Weakened Ireland end troubled week with defeat to Finland

Uefa Nations League: Finland 1 Republic of Ireland 0

The Republic of Ireland's long and troubled week of international football has finished as it started, with a defeat on the road and not even a goal to show for their efforts. The sloppy nature of the winner will only frustrate the visitors further.

This latest disappointment continues a winless Nations League run that now stretches to eight games since the tournament's inception and, more importantly, leaves manager Stephen Kenny still seeking a win after five games in charge of the senior squad.

And some profit in the final third.

His side has now played 480 minutes of football and the only goal in that time has been Shane Duffy's injury-time header away to Bulgaria. It's an issue that pre-dates this management team but one that is nevertheless coming to haunt it.

There was some good even in this defeat, as there has been in every one of the matches this month and last, but this defeat brings a dispiriting end to a week in which the squad was badly depleted and played three games in three different countries.

Kenny was making do without eleven players lost to a combination of injuries, Covid issues and the suspension of James McClean. Ten of the 22-man squad on duty tonight had not been included in his original 25-man squad.

That meant opportunities for others.

Jayson Molumby started again and there was a senior debut from the off for West Brom's Dara O'Shea who became Shane Duffy's fourth partner over the course of the game here and the previous two against Wales and Slovakia.

O'Shea performed well, showing a composure that belied his years.

Daryl Horgan and Sean Maguire, both of them used off the bench against the Welsh on Sunday, were handed starts while Aaron Connolly finally got to line out for a fixture in this international period after his own Covid-related dramas of recent days.

Adam Idah got some minutes at the end, too.

Finland made three changes to the team that saw off Bulgaria 2-0 in this competition at the weekend. Just as notable was the sight and sound of the 7,000 spectators allowed inside the Olympic Stadium for this one.

The first-half told an all-too familiar story. The visitors worked some decent passing moves and a handful of half-chances but the finishing touch was again absent as players fluffed their lines in that crucial final third.

Jeff Hendrick had a shot blocked by a defender after a pull back by Daryl Horgan, Connolly had a few efforts from distance, Matt Doherty let a pass behind the defence through his feet and Sean Maguire's poor first touch cost him an excellent chance in the area.

Finland looked dangerous on the break and created the more clearcut chances with Teemu Pukki sending two shots spilling past Darren Randolph's right-hand post towards the end of a first-half which they finished strongly.

The second period started slowly but Finland began to turn the screw through Pukki who twice almost engineered the opening goal. His time was about to come but not before Enda Stevens clipped the top of the bar with an intsinctive swing of the boot.

These are the tight margins that just aren't falling in Ireland's favour.

Doherty drove one wide on the overlap shortly after and then Pukki finally had his reward 66 minutes in, the Norwich City striker pilfering a poor Randolph kick-out and squaring for Fredrik Jensen to do as he did in Dublin last month and open the scoring.

Ireland's attempts at an answer were all founded on superb crosses by Robbie Brady but three headers came to nothing. Duffy's flew over the bar, Doherty's was tipped over it and goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky somehow got down low enough to deny Ronan Curtis' superb effort in injury-time.

It may well go down as save of the season. Typical.

Finland: L Hradecky; A Granlund, J Tiovio, P Arajuuri, J Uronen; P Soiri, G Kamara, T Sparv, R Taylor; T Pukki, F Jensen.

Substitutes: I Niskanen for Soiri (HT); R Schuller for Kamara (75); J Pohjanpalo for Pukki (81). J Kauko for Jensen and J Raitala for Granlund (both 86).

Republic of Ireland: D Randolph, M Doherty, S Duffy, D O’Shea, E Stevens; J Molumby, C Hourihane; D Horgan, J Hendrick, A Connolly; S Maguire.

Substitutes: R Brady for Maguire (53); R Curtis for Horgan and A Idah for Hendrick (both 75); J Knight for Molumby (83).

Referee: L Tschudel (Switzerland).