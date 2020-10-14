Enda Stevens: False positive confusion needs to be addressed

Enda Stevens feels that the Covid-19 testing issues which have afflicted the Republic of Ireland this last week need to be resolved before the next international window in November.

Stephen Kenny's bubble has been well and truly burst by Covid-related matters which have dogged the squad as they have made their way through a triple-header of games away to Slovakia, at home to Wales and now away to Finland this afternoon.

Positives and false positives have clouded the waters and deprived the Republic of Ireland manager of eight players at one point or another and Stevens feels the false alarms are as much of an issue as the straightforward positives.

Either way, the discussion as to the international game's short-term viability, and the desirability of bringing players from countless clubs into one national camp for games across different borders, has already started and is likely getting a good airing among clubs across the continent.

“A lot will probably have to be resolved regarding the testing issue, with the false negatives and all that,” said the Sheffield United defender. “That will probably have to come into the conversation but you have to get on with it. You have to move on.

“There is plenty to play for, especially with next month's games, as they have to be played. I'm not too sure if club managers will be happy about it but it's just one of them things. I will always look forward to representing my country and hopefully they will go ahead.”

This was on the back of an earlier query as to whether he trusted the validity of the testing procedures.

“I'm not a scientist or a doctor,” he said at that point, though he was firm when stating that the players felt perfectly safe and that they have at all times been kept apart from the public, family and friends included, when being whisked between airports, hotels, stadiums and training grounds.

There is no doubt but that the off-field sagas have been disruptive. Stevens described the whole experience as akin to a rollercoaster, not just because of the Covid issues but the compression of three games into such a short timeframe and in three different European countries as well.

If there is a benefit to all that chopping and changing, of both personnel and locations for these quickfire assignments, then it has been in the volume of work the larger-than-expected number of players have been able to bank with the new management team.

It's easy forget with all the focus on Kenny but his assistants Damien Duff and Keith Andrews, yet to appear before a microphone in this camp or the first one last month, have been beavering away in the background and putting their gaffer's ideas into practise.

“We’re growing more. Duffer and Keith are getting their ideas across. We’re probably understanding a lot more and implementing them a lot more on the pitch. It’s a great way for us to build that confidence and the performance.

“I thought (the game against) Slovakia, compared to September where we didn’t really hit the heights that they wanted to, we came back a lot fitter and a lot sharper and you can see their ideas are coming into fruition on the pitch. They’re really hands on, they help everybody.

“They have a way of playing, the gaffer and them two. They know what they want and how they want to implement it on the training pitch. Between Keith and Duffer they do it very well, the lads are well-drilled, no-one is shy of information of the opposition before games.

“We do our homework thoroughly and I think you can see that.”