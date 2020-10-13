'They will want to get some revenge': Finland wary of Ireland backlash in Helsinki

Finland manager Markku Kanerva knows from experience that that will be easier said than done despite the selection problems opposite number Stephen Kenny has faced in recent days
Finland midfielder Glen Kamara is targeting another victory over the Republic of Ireland. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Tue, 13 Oct, 2020 - 19:07
Damian Spellman

Finland's Glen Kamara is hoping to take his national team form back to Rangers as he targets Nations League victory over the Republic of Ireland tomorrow.

Before resuming his club campaign in Scotland, the midfielder, who played a starring role in Sunday’s 2-0 victory over Bulgaria, is looking to get a second Nations League win over Ireland.

The Finns sit in second place in League B, Group 4 after their success against the Bulgarians and last month’s 1-0 win in Dublin.

They head into the fourth round of fixtures a point adrift of leaders Wales, but confident of adding to their tally.

Kamara said: “We had a good result against them last time and hopefully we can go and get another victory tomorrow.

“We are just all looking forward to the game. We had a good result on Sunday against Bulgaria, we’re all looking forward to the game and hopefully we can win.”

However, manager Markku Kanerva knows from experience that that will be easier said than done despite the selection problems opposite number Stephen Kenny has faced in recent days.

Kanerva said: “First of all, we got a great result, a great win against Bulgaria. We were really disappointed after the defeat against Poland and we played pretty well, in my opinion. Tomorrow, we will try to continue from that.

“We know it is going to be a tough opponent, Ireland. We managed to get a win in Dublin and of course, they will want to get some revenge.

“But now if we think about the team with a good self-confidence, we will get a good result tomorrow.”

Experienced Italians outclass Ireland in U21 qualifier  
Ireland tweak in-flight protocols for Helsinki trip after Slovakia saga
Breakaway league suggested in Project Big Picture talks, says FA chief
