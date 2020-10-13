Experienced Italians outclass Ireland in U21 qualifier  

European U21 Championship qualifier: Italy 2 Republic of Ireland 0

The Republic of Ireland will likely have to navigate their way to next year’s Euro U21 finals as one of the best runners-up after top seeds Italy ruined Jim Crawford’s first match at the helm this evening.

A Covid-19 outbreak caused havoc in the Italian ranks, forcing the postponement of Friday’s qualifier in Iceland and a squad overhaul, but their two most experienced survivors struck in each half in Pisa.

Riccardo Sottil, the Fiorentina striker on loan at Cagliari buried the opener two minutes before the break and the forward drafted in on loan from Wolves to replace him, Patrick Cutrone, added the second on 62 minutes.

Italy join Ireland at the top of Group One but have the re-fixed Iceland game in hand.

Only the top team is guaranteed to reach next year’s finals co-hosted by Hungary and Slovenia, with five of the best runners-ups across the nine groups joining them in a new two-phase tournament.

Ireland were well in the game until Sottil struck, with Jack Taylor, on his first competitive start, dipping a volley just past Michele Cerofolini’s post after eight minutes.

But as the tie progressed the Italians began to probe and push and were rewarded shortly before the break when Sottil timed his run perfectly to latch onto a pass down the left channel before cracking a shot into the far corner.

Needing a spark in the second half, Ireland’s patient approach was easily absorbed by the Azzurri defence.

They were almost breached within two minutes of the restart from a set-piece Nathan Collins just mistimed his run to connect with a free-kick, allowing interval substitute Manolo Portanova to clear.

Samuele Ricci, another of the experienced Italian quartet, overhit his cross moments later as Ireland were again caught square and they were eventually hit for the second on 62 minutes.

Once again, Sottil was at his imperious best by playing off his marker’s shoulder to stay onside. Dashing to the end-line down the right, his crisp delivery across goal enabled Cutrone nip in to steer the ball home.

IRELAND: G Bazunu (Rochdale Utd); L O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers), C Masterson (QPR), N Collins (Stoke City), D Leahy (Dundalk); W Smallbone (Southampton), C Coventry (West Ham United); J Taylor (Peterborough United), C Ronan (Grasshoppers Zurich), Z Elbouzedi (Lincoln City); M Obafemi (Southampton).

Subs: D Grant (Bohemians) for Taylor, D Mandroiu (Bohemians) for Ronan, J Afolabi (Dundee) for Obafemi (all 75 mins).

ITALY: M Cerofolini (Reggiana); A Vogliacco (Pordenone), A Buongiorno (Torino), L Pirola (Inter Milan); S Birindelli (Pisa), S Tonali (AC Milan), S Ricci (Empoli), S Muratore (Reggiana); G Frabotta (Juventus); P Cutrone (Fiorentina), R Sottil (Cagliari).

Subs: for M Portanova (Juventus) for S Muratore (h/t), G Raspadori (Sassuolo) for Sottil (83 mins), H Cavigliafor (Juventus) for Ricci (88 mins).

Referee: Krzysztof Jakubik (Poland)