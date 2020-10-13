Ireland tweak in-flight protocols for Helsinki trip after Slovakia saga

Stephen Kenny has confirmed that changes were made to the in-flight arrangements for the Republic of Ireland squad's flight to Helsinki after the mix-up which deprived him of two players last week in Slovakia.

And the Ireland manager also confirmed that Brighton & Hove Albion had no hesitation in releasing Aaron Connolly back to the international arena for tomorrow's Nations League tie against Finland.

The decision by Connolly and Adam Idah to sit in seats not designated for them on the way to Bratislava meant that they were deemed to be close contacts of an FAI employee who subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

It was later discovered that the result for that same employee was in fact a false positive but the damage was done in the sense that Connolly and Idah had already been stood down from the squad which ultimately lost to their hosts on penalties in a Euro 2020 playoff.

Ireland lost five more players to Covid issues for Sunday's 0-0 draw with Wales in Dublin and they flew out to Finland yesterday after yet more virus-related drama when an unnamed player tested positive but wasn't deemed to be a close contact with any colleagues or staff.

“Well, there were some differences but, again, that would be mainly the operations director who would mainly plan that with all the senior management,” said Kenny in Helsinki. “I spoke to him yesterday in relation to the flight plan.

“We did change some things but these are things everyone is learning. There are no experts at the moment. It's been a real learning curve for so many people, a real learning curve for everyone. There will be changes, I think, going forward.”

As for Brighton, Kenny was effusive in his praise.

“Brighton have been fantastic. The manager Graham Potter is a brilliant football man and he understands we have two young players in Aaron Connolly and Jayson Molumby from Brighton who have come from Ireland in to the Brighton youth academy and gone on to play for their first team now and he understands the importance of playing for their national team. He has been brilliant really.”

There was still scope for a lament at the loss last Thursday of Connolly and Idah – both of whom have now rejoined the squad after flying from Slovakia back to their clubs in England – and he stressed again that they would not have been deemed close contacts in other jurisdictions.

It was put to him then that the return of those two forwards was a bittersweet development given they had been such a loss in Slovakia but Kenny was keen to point out that other people have had it far worse with a coronavirus which has so far killed over a million people worldwide.

The Republic have not been the only side to be compromised by Covid issues in this international window. If only. That has prompted difficult questions as to whether the international game is a viable one in the short term while the virus is surging as it is.

Kenny doesn't see it being put on ice.

“I don’t think it will be. It’s difficult to be certain but in life there are challenges. Society must exist. We must try to overcome hurdles in life and in society. That's important. History has taught us that. It has thrown up many challenges throughout the ages.

We have always had to overcome obstacles and sport is part of live. People need something to look forward to.

“The Irish national team is very important, it is the pinnacle of sporting life in Ireland, the international football team along with others sports, but it has a very special place in the heart of the Irish supporters. So it’s great if it does continue. We've obviously had setbacks and people will have to review that. It would be good news if it continues, that’s for sure.”

And after all that, the football.

With everything that has happened it's a young Ireland squad that has found itself in Scandinavia and that means opportunities tomorrow for some men who didn't think one would be forthcoming at this point in time.

Finland won 1-0 in Dublin last month when the sides met in this competition in what was a fairly drab and forgettable 90 minutes but Kenny is expecting more from both sets of players now that they have more game time in their legs.

“The last game against Finland was in the middle of the off-season. It was like that for both teams, we cant just say it for us, it was Finland also. It was a strange time for the players but Finland have a very good team and they proved that by getting to the European Championships.

“They're nearly like a club team. They are very certain and consistent with selection and all the players are certain of their roles. They have a very good team ethic and they can play in different ways with different tactical systems.

“Finland have maximised their resources very, very well.”

Ireland's are about to be tested to the max.