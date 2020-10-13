Enda Stevens: Covid-19 crises no excuse as Ireland face up to Finnish mission

Enda Stevens admits that it has been a rollercoaster week with a Republic of Ireland squad that has been undermined by ongoing Covid-19 crises but he insists there is no room for excuses ahead of tomorrow's Nations League tie in Finland.

Stephen Kenny's squad has lost eight players to virus-related issues although two, Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah, are back involved after missing the games against Slovakia and Wales while others have been lost to injury.

Add in flights from the UK to Ireland for the first camp gathering, then the trip to Bratislava and back to Dublin, and now the journey today on to Helsinki and it has made for an international window like no other.

“It's been a bit of a rollercoaster but one of them things you just get on with,” said the Sheffield United defender from Finland today. “We're footballers and we want to play football and we just want to go out there and do the business.”

That's not to say it has been easy.

“It upsets our rhythm because the manager has the team picked and unfortunately then we hear it (change) so close (to the games) but as footballers we're just programmed to get on with things.

We have a game ahead of us and we can't make any excuses.

Stevens insisted that there has been no issue with the Covid protocols put in place by the FAI, pointing out that the players were whisked from Dublin Airport by private transport and taken to a hotel where they have not been permitted to see family or friends as would normally be the case.

The squad, he said, feel safe though he was reluctant to get into a discussion on the validity or otherwise of testing procedures that have returned one false positive for a staff member and, separately, a positive, negative and then a positive again for the one player.

“To be honest, I don't even want to get involved in that.

I'm not a scientist or a doctor so once my test comes back negative and I can play football I am happy enough.

The pity is that the Covid sagas have not just weakened Kenny's hand in terms of personnel available but also overshadowed some of the positive football the team has played over the course of their two games in the week to date.

All that's missing, apart from absent colleagues, is a few goals.

“We warranted wins in our last two games and it was just unfortunate that we couldn't hit the net but I think the lads are confident and we have been on top and dominating for long spells. That's the main thing. If we keep making chances we'll score sooner rather than later.”

One side effect from all the personnel changes is the influx of exciting young talent into the squad as cover. The call ups for Dara O'Shea of West Brom and Derby County's Jason Knight from Jim Crawford's U21s are obvious examples of that.

“It's a lot of young talent in there and a big opportunity for a lot of them,” said Stevens.

“It's a big stage and they can show what they can do. There will be plenty of opportunities for players because of the Covid situation and so much can change.

“It's a big chance to put themselves into the manager's head."