Preston express frustration after Alan Browne ruled a close contact of Ireland Covid case

Preston advisor Peter Ridsdale has admitted the club have been left frustrated after their midfielder Alan Browne was caught up in the Republic of Ireland's Covid-19 scare.

Preston sent a private jet to Dublin to fly Browne back to England after he was one of four Ireland players to be ruled out of Sunday's clash with Wales after they had been in close contact with a player who had tested positive for Covid.

Browne is now a major doubt for Preston's clash with Cardiff City as he undergoes further tests.

Ridsdale said: “Alan happened to be sitting in the seats in front of the lad who tested positive.

“Our frustration is that we have a lad in our employment who has gone away on international duty and is suddenly not available.

“That is not how we want to prepare for a game. So the situation with Alan is frustrating.

“He played outstandingly well for us against Brentford and was excellent for Ireland when he came off the bench in Slovakia.

“We’ve not yet had total clarity on his availability. At first sight, it looks like he might have to self-isolate for a period which would exclude him from the weekend.

“Having said that, Alan did take a test on Friday and tested negative. He took another test on Monday and we are awaiting the result of that.

“Alan is at home. By the time I started my lunch on Sunday he was in Ireland and by the time I started afternoon tea he was back home.

“There were a few phone calls in between and we made sure we got him back.”