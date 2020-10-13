U21 boss Crawford confident Ireland ready for Italian job

Jim Crawford has no doubt but that his Republic of Ireland U21 side will be switched on and ready for the task at hand in today's crucial Euro 2021 qualifier (4pm), regardless of what sort of Italy team faces them at the Arena Garibaldi in Pisa.

Like the senior team, the U21s international window has been a fog of confusion thanks to Covid issues. Unlike Stephen Kenny's squad, those issues have all been, touch wood, in the opposition camp ahead of a game between the top two sides in Group 1.

The Italians were due to face Iceland in Reykjavik in another group game last Friday but that was postponed due to two positive Covid-19 tests prior to the visitors' flight and another pair on arrival. Three more have turned up since their return home.

The bottom line is that their U20s counterparts have now been called up in their place although four players from the U21 camp – namely Patrick Cutrone, Samuele Ricci, Riccardo Sottil, and Sandro Tonali – will join them for this afternoon's affair.

Crawford and his staff have been working furiously to source footage of the U20s and he will surely have quizzed Kenny on their worth as well given the senior boss saw the Azzurri's side compete at the U19 grade first-hand last year.

Ireland will be good to go, he said earlier yesterday when there was still doubt as to which Italian side they would face.

“I've spoken to them all individually and, for me, no matter who Italy put out, this is an opportunity for us. If we can get three points here we are a step closer to the European finals. So the feedback I've been getting from the players is that they are focused.

“They want to play whether it is against the U21s squad that was selected or the 20s. They know how big this is. Whoever Italy put out ... we will be fired up and they have been given all the information and they know that we have to go and give a big performance and get the result.” Ireland are top of the group as it stands and in an ideal position to qualify for a major finals at this grade for the very first time. Crawford has been drip-feeding them reminders of the history that lies within their grasp since the camp convened.

The visitors have, thankfully, been spared any Covid infections in their bubble at the time of writing. All 34 tests taken by staff and players had returned negative as of yesterday but the ranks have still been slimmed down some.

Of the players who had been so central to their progress pre-pandemic, more than half-a-dozen are unavailable. Troy Parrott and Neil Farrugia are injured while Adam Idah, Jayson Molumby, Aaron Connolly have all been on senior duty going back to September.

Jason Knight and Dara O'Shea were also called up by Kenny on Sunday for the Nations League game against Finland tomorrow. Not ideal but, as Italy's situation shows, things could be a lot worse. Fingers crossed there are no more unexpected plot twists prior to kick-off.