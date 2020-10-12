Uefa could stop Irish player from travelling to Finland

Uefa can still block the Ireland player at the centre of the latest Covid case from travelling to Finland on Tuesday morning.

Despite the player testing negative in a test under Uefa’s auspices on Sunday after the scoreless draw against Wales, a repeat test organised through the FAI returned negative.

The FAI were last night awaiting the results in a third test – again arranged through their Irish medical consultants – but the outcome could be academic.

Under the Uefa protocols, they have the right to deem their testing method as final. Kenny would hope to have the player, who wasn't involved in Slovakia, available for Thursday's Nations League game in Helsinki.

This latest standoff comes just 48 hours after outgoing FAI deputy interim chief executive Niall Quinn said they were “sold a pup” by Uefa.

He was referring to a case last week whereby an FAI staff member tested positive upon his arrival in Bratislava for Thursday’s Euro 2020 play-off semi-final.

That outcome robbed manager Stephen Kenny of two attackers, Adam Idah and Aaron Connolly, as they were deemed to have been close contacts of the communications executive on the charter flight over.

It subsequently emerged that the result was “a false positive” after a re-rest showed a negative return.

"Uefa got this terrible wrong in Slovakia and it set a chain of events in place,” Quinn told Virgin Media Sport.

“I'm going to stand up for the FAI operations team and backroom staff, who have hardly got any sleep in the last week.

“To be sold a pup by Uefa and by the testing in Bratislava, they're a hell of a bunch of people who are working really, really hard.”

It appears the FAI and their umbrella organisation are again on a collision course over these latest developments.