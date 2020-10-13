New shoots in unfamiliar fields give Ireland bosses a greater spread of talent to choose from

It was only after Stephen Kenny’s starting XI for Sunday’s Nations League game against Wales, and the effects of the latest Covid crisis to afflict the squad, had been digested when an unexpected and entirely accidental nugget stood out.

Such was the haste with which the side was assembled that Stephen Kenny didn’t realise it himself until after the 0-0 draw but he had just sent out a Republic of Ireland senior men’s team made up entirely of men born on this island.

Second and third-generation Irishmen have been invaluable to the Boys In Green ever since Shay Brennan, whose parents hailed from Carlow, first wore the national jumper against Spain in a World Cup qualifier in Dalymount Park in 1966.

The numbers who have followed him since then dip into three figures at this stage. Some have had iron-clad claims to the honour, others have contributed with flimsier connections and affiliations, but the collective impact is undeniable.

Until last weekend, it had been 45 years since a senior Irish men’s team had taken to the field with a line-up containing only players who entered the world in one of the 32 counties.

That was for a European Championship qualifier against Turkey in October of 1975.

John Giles was player-manager on the day but even then there were strong ties with the UK, not just in the clubs they played for, but in the likes of Steve Heighway and Joe Kinnear who were born here but brought up in England.

“I don’t distinguish between Irish-born and non-Irish-born,” said Kenny two days ago. “I was very eager to bring back James McCarthy and Harry Arter and several other players so it’s not something that... I didn’t realise. It was just the way it worked out.

“It’s good to see players coming through the Irish system. For a number years we didn’t have players coming through the Irish system and the international teams and there is more on the way in the likes of Dara O’Shea and Jason Knight.

“They’re all very good players with a very good attitude and there is some positive things to consider for sure.”

Those words were echoes of the response Kenny gave just over 18 months ago when he announced his first Ireland U21 squad in which only two of the 23 players, Conor Coventry and Connor Ronan, had been born beyond these shores.

Eight of that 23 were attached to League of Ireland clubs. It was a sweeping shift away from the era that preceded it when Noel King had been criticised for an over-reliance on UK-sourced talent and a perceived failure to give domestic players more of a go.

“If any person emigrates to England, or anywhere else, and they then have children or they have grandchildren, it’s only right that they have the ability to play for Ireland,” Kenny stressed at the time. “I completely agree with that.”

Who wouldn’t?

Thing is though, the cases of Declan Rice and Jack Grealish, who switched allegiances to their native England after long associations with Ireland, demonstrated how that traditional source of raw materials can be so easily compromised via new international regulations on eligibility.

It remains a route that should always be encouraged, not just for the FAI’s ambitions, but for those among the Irish diaspora who will continue to see a cap with the Republic as the ultimate in terms of international football.

What’s clear is that Irish football can have the best of both worlds by maintaining the scouting network over there and improving things here.

The mind boggles as to what talent could be produced and refined if the League of Ireland was to ever get a fair shake of it but work further down the pyramid has already resulted in a surge of talent from the usual hotspots in Dublin and Cork and from areas with a strong football heritage but little history of delivering talent to the national ranks.

There were nine counties represented in Kenny’s squad by the time various call-ups were announced late on Sunday night. Three of those players were from Galway alone and man of the match against the Welsh was Jayson Molumby who hails from Waterford.

The traditional reliance on Dublin and the UK has dissipated to a degree never seen before so it was ironic then to put that point to Jim Crawford yesterday as he prepared for today’s planned U21 European Championship qualifier against Italy.

The original squad named for the trip to Pisa contained seven players born in the United Kingdom, nine Dubliners and just five others from other Irish counties, as well as Luton Town’s Joshua Kayode who has Lagos listed on his birth cert.

That said, Crawford has seen the trend in the number of teenagers funnelling up from the provinces and into various representative camps through his time with the Ireland U18s, U19s and now an U21 side inherited from Kenny.

“Yeah, without a doubt. There’s a lot of good coaches and clubs around the country developing these players. It’s funny, I was asked a question about my time with the U21s (yesterday). There was a lot of Dublin-based lads back in that squad.

“There is that geographical spread now. It just shows that work out in by grassroots coaches into players. There is a lot of talent across our entire country. I think the whole national league will help because you’ve got really good players coming through.

“Is it perfect? No, it’s not yet, but it’s a work in progress. I do think it will be a great help.”