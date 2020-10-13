Colin Healy: Cork City hot seat a job I always wanted but didn't expect now

Total effort is the minimum that Colin Healy expects as he prepares to take charge of Cork City at Turner’s Cross for the first time.

The Rebel Army hosts Dundalk tonight (7.45pm) with just four games remaining as they seek to get off the bottom of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division. Healy, the head of City’s academy and the club’s U19 manager, has been thrust into the top job for the remainder of the campaign following last Thursday’s departure of Neale Fenn.

For his first game in charge, Friday’s 3-0 loss to Bohemians, Healy made five changes to the starting line-up and he has challenged the City players to demonstrate complete commitment to the cause.

“I put in some lads,” he said, “I knew what they can do.

“There might be some changes again on Tuesday night, we just have to see how training goes.

“What I want is players that are going to give everything for the club and give everything for themselves. That’s all I ask, that everyone who comes in gives it 100%. That’s what we need from now until the end of the season.

“I need people to show me in training that they want to play and get in the team; when you get in the team, put in a performance, and stay in the team.

“Nobody wants to sit on the bench or in the stand. It’s an opportunity when you come in to go and perform and keep the jersey.

“Just because I picked a few lads on Friday night doesn’t mean they’re going to be playing again. We as a coaching staff have to pick a team that’s right to play against Dundalk.”

The former Ireland midfielder is assisted by Richard Holland and David Moore and is still trying to adjust to his new circumstances, even if it is a job he hoped to do someday.

“I didn’t expect it,” he admitted. “It happened so quickly, I just got a call on Thursday morning asking me if I’d take over until the end of the season.

“It’s probably something that I always wanted to do anyway and I’m here now, so the work has started.”

After tonight, there is another home game on Saturday as Waterford visit Turner’s Cross and then City are away to Sligo Rovers before finishing up their campaign at home to Derry City on October 30.

Healy is well aware, though, the focus can’t be taken off the immediate task at hand – while Dundalk are sixth in the Premier Division, they have games in hand on the sides above them and could still finish second.

“First and foremost, we’ll look after Tuesday’s game,” he said, “we’re not looking any further than that. We’ll get ready for Dundalk and that’s all we can do. We’re not even looking at the next game at the weekend against Waterford.

“It’s all about Dundalk on Tuesday night. It has to be — you can’t look any further.”