Another Irish player tests positive for Covid-19

The Republic of Ireland squad have been dealt a fresh Covid-19 blow after another player returned a positive result following a round of tests last night.

However, the Irish Examiner understands that no other player is deemed to be a close contact of their teammate, so Stephen Kenny is not in danger of another slew of withdrawals heading into Wednesday’s Nations League game with Finland.

The FAI delayed their departure from Dublin in order to have all results prior to arrival in Helsinki tomorrow and whether Kenny decides to call up a replacement for the player remains to be seen.

The squad member in question underwent a re-test following his positive result and the results of this are pending, the hope being it is another false negative like the one returned by an FAI staff member in Slovakia last week.

It is another headache for the Ireland manager and his coaching staff, who were forced to make four changes to the planned starting XI for yesterday’s game with Wales on the morning of kick-off.

John Egan, Callum Robinson, Callum O’Dowda, and Alan Browne were all identified as close contacts of a player who tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday night.

This led to call-ups last night for Dara O’Shea and Jason Knight from the Under-21s, while Ryan Manning and Ronan Curtis were drafted in from Queens Park Rangers and Portsmouth, respectively.

There has been some good news for Kenny, however, with Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah re-joining the squad for Wednesday’s fixture after the HSE formally confirmed that the FAI staff member who returned a false positive does not have Covid-19.