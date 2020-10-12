West Ham chasing Josh King and Said Benrahma: Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

The Daily Mail reports Bournemouth have rejected West Ham’s offer for Josh King. The Hammers tabled a bid £13million for the striker, who has already held talks with the London side as he enters the last year of his contract at the Vitality Stadium. The Cherries reportedly want at least £17.5m for the 28-year-old and are said to be annoyed he has spoken with West Ham, who insist the parties have not agreed personal terms.

Staying at London Stadium, West Ham are reportedly interested in signing Said Benrahma. The Evening Standard says the Hammers held positive talks with the Brentford forward on Sunday and fancy their chances of securing the 25-year-old. The Algeria international scored 17 goals and provided 10 assists during the Bees’ run to the Sky Bet Championship play-off final last season.

Daniel Sturridge says he is ready to take to the pitch again (Mike Egerton/PA)

Former Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge believes he will soon return to playing competitive football, according to the Liverpool Echo. The 31-year-old had his contract at Turkish side Trabzonspor mutually ended in March after he received a four-month ban for breaking betting rules. He has been linked to clubs including Inter Miami in the MLS and wrote on Instagram on Sunday: “The comeback is near”.

Facundo Pellistri has barely finished unpacking his bags but is already making plans for his future Old Trafford exit. The Sun reports the 18-year-old, who joined Manchester United in a £9m move on deadline day, has told Telemundo he has “a lot of desire” to return to Uruguay’s Penarol one day.

Houssem Aouar: The 22-year-old midfielder had been rumoured to be considering a move to Arsenal, but the Mail cites Telefoot as saying the France international believes he was right to stay at Lyon.

Sergio Aguero’s skills are sought in Italy (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sergio Aguero: Italy’s Calciomercato reports Inter Milan are planning a summer move for the 32-year-old Argentina striker, whose contract with Manchester City expires at the end of the current campaign.