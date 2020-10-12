Aaron Connolly rejoins Republic of Ireland squad after HSE clearance

Stephen Kenny is set to bring a 24-man squad to face Finland in Helsinki
Aaron Connolly rejoins Republic of Ireland squad after HSE clearance

Aaron Connolly during a Republic of Ireland training session at the FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown, Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Mon, 12 Oct, 2020 - 12:19
Stephen Barry

Aaron Connolly has rejoined the Republic of Ireland squad ahead of Wednesday's match against Finland after receiving clearance from the HSE.

Five players joined the squad last night after a raft of Covid-enforced withdrawals, the majority as close contacts of confirmed cases.

Connolly and Adam Idah had withdrawn due to close contact with an FAI staff member who had tested positive in Bratislava but that result has since been confirmed as a false positive.

Idah was among the five to be called into the squad last night, having missed the Slovakia and Wales games, but Connolly's name remained absent until this morning.

The Brighton forward reacted to the announcement on social media with a now-deleted tweet, featuring an emoji of a person sticking their hand in the air.

He travelled back from Brighton to Dublin this morning ahead of the squad's flight to Helsinki tomorrow.

The squad and backroom staff were tested for Covid-19 last night after their 0-0 draw with Wales, with results due this afternoon.

West Brom defender Dara O'Shea and Derby County midfielder Jason Knight have been promoted from the U21 squad, while QPR midfielder Ryan Manning has been called into the senior squad for the first time, with Portsmouth forward Ronan Curtis completing the group.

Republic of Ireland squad v Finland 

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (Bournemouth). 

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), Kevin Long (Burnley), Cyrus Christie (Nottingham Forest, on loan from Fulham), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion). 

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jason Knight (Derby County), Ryan Manning (Queens Park Rangers). 

Forwards: Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Shane Long (Southampton), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth).

