Jon Walters says ‘Project Big Picture’ proposals for Premier League will only benefit those at the top

Former Irish striker Jonathan Walters believes a radical shake-up of the Premier League and EFL will only benefit those “at the top of the pyramid”.

Walters, capped 54 times by the Republic of Ireland, noted in a series of tweets Monday how the “Premier League big guns have shown their hand”.

The new proposals were revealed Sunday and have already drawn stinging criticism from across the football family. ‘Project Big Picture’ is being driven by Liverpool and Manchester United, and would see the cash-rich Premier League cut to 18 teams.

It would see the Premier League hand over the £250m bailout required by the Football League to stave off a financial disaster among its 72 clubs. The Premier League would also hand over 25% of its annual income to the EFL.

Walters believes the proposal is a trojan horse calculated to get the Premier League powerhouses what they want.

He tweeted: “Two clubs run the Premier League behind the scenes and this proposal will give others a seat at that table.

“There is a long list of demands that the Premier League teams have always wanted and to help the EFL they will be asking for them all!

“These will include B teams in the EFL, less PL fixtures which will lead to more Champions League fixtures, international PL matches will be on the table – and they will throw in things to get fans on board, e.g capped ticket prices, but this should already happen.”

Walters added: “This will permanently change football in this country, and it will only benefit the top of the pyramid.

“It will make it impossible for anyone to get anywhere near them, killing off any future competition and the hopes of all fans at any other club apart from the elite.

“The timing of this couldn’t be more perfect as it deflects the headlines away from the horrendous £15 pay-per-view announced last week.”

