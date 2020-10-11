Adam Idah among five players called into Ireland squad - but no room for Aaron Connolly

Stephen Kenny has called up five players into the Republic of Ireland squad for the trip to Finland - but Aaron Connolly doesn't return to the set up.

The squad travel to Helsinki on Tuesday and they receive the latest round of Covid-19 test results and ahead of the Nations League tie, Kenny has added reinforcements to the depleted set-up.

West Bromwich Albion defender Dara O'Shea and Derby County midfielder Jason Knight have been promoted from the U-21 squad while Norwich City striker Adam Idah rejoins the squad following clearance from the HSE.

The announcement of the call-ups led Brighton's Connolly to react on social media with an emoji of a person sticking their hand in the air.

Elsewhere, QPR midfielder Ryan Manning has been called into the senior squad for the first time and Portsmouth forward Ronan Curtis also joins the squad.

The Ireland squad and backroom staff were tested for Covid-19 at their Dublin base on Sunday night with results due on Monday afternoon.