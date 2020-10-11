Niall Quinn: Uefa, not the FAI to blame for false positive Covid test

Niall Quinn has squared the blame firmly on Uefa after Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah missed out of the crucial Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia after being deemed close contacts to a Covid-19 case in what ended up being a false positive.

"I can't see how this is an FAI problem," he said, rejecting the notion that the Irish governing body were to blame after the pair missed the play-off defeat after it transpired they sat on the wrong seats on the plane to Bratislava.

"UEFA got this terrible wrong in Slovakia and it set a chain of events in place.

"One thing I'm going to do here, I'm going to stand up for the operations team and backroom staff, who have hardly got any sleep in the last week. To be sold a pup by UEFA and by the testing in Bratislava, they're a hell of a bunch of people who are working really, really hard," he added, while providing analysis on Virgin Media's coverage of the Ireland-Wales game.

"The damage was done with the false test, but to compound matters when we come back, a test takes place of another player who finds himself positive for Covid-19."

Quinn was also critical of the length of time it takes to get results for the tests - and questioned if this is sustainable unless countries bring bigger squads to matches.

"When you look at the sustainability of all this, the problem is how long it's taking for all those test results to come back in an elite sporting environment."

"I think it has taken 28 hours for each test to come back and when you're together for a game that's 3 or 4 days apart, in order to make this work, you're going to have 40, 50, 60 players in the next squad.

"It's something that I think after this round of games, Uefa need to look at. I can't see how you would think this is an FAI problem. Uefa got this terribly wrong in Slovakia."

Earlier in the day, Ireland boss Stephen Kenny said the backroom member who gave the false positive test was "a non-essential football member in terms of a crisis situation that travelled". However, interim FAI chief executive Gary Owens disputed this saying: “Everyone who was on the plane over has a clear role. Nobody travelled on the plane that didn’t need to be there.