Marcus Rashford and Mason Mount on target as England hit back to beat Belgium

England’s Mason Mount celebrates his winning goal (Neil Hall/PA).

Sun, 11 Oct, 2020 - 19:16
Mark Mann Bryans

England came from behind to beat Belgium and move top of their Nations League group as Gareth Southgate’s side showed guile rather than style at Wembley.

Romelu Lukaku continued his fine international form by breaking the deadlock from the penalty spot, with England conceding for the first time since a loss in the Czech Republic exactly a year ago.

But the Three Lions would enjoy their fair share of luck and levelled through a penalty of their own, Marcus Rashford toasting his MBE with the equaliser, before Mason Mount’s deflected effort earned a 2-1 victory.

The win takes England above their visitors and top of Group A2 as they look to repeat their feat of reaching the inaugural finals last summer.

Ahead of the game, Manchester City and Belgium playmaker Kevin De Bruyne had backed England to be in the running for major tournament silverware in the coming years and, while the performance needs honing, the result at least suggested he may have a point.

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez had got the better of Southgate twice during the 2018 World Cup, winning a dead-rubber group game and the third-place play-off.

Harry Kane started on the bench for England (Neil Hall/PA).

But this time England secured victory over the team currently ranked best in the world, despite Harry Kane only being fit enough for the bench and Raheem Sterling out altogether through injury.

Belgium, too, had some key names missing, with Real Madrid pair Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard unavailable to Martinez.

