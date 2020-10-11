A tough few days for Shane Duffy and Ireland but all eyes now on Finland 

Shane Duffy has admitted it is frustrating to see teammates miss out on crucial international fixtures after they were deemed close contacts to people who tested positive for Covid-19.

Just days after the disappointing Euro 2020 play-off loss to Slovakia after a penalty shoot-out, there was more frustration as Ireland drew 0-0 at home to Wales in the Nations League.

The Aviva Stadium clash was played just hours after a member of the Irish squad tested positive for the coronavirus - ruling out four other players from the game. This was just days after Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah missed out in Bratislava after they sat on the wrong seats on the plane over.

Celtic defender Duffy admitted it was a few days like nothing he has experienced in his career so far.

"It's been an experience I would say. But I don't know what to say about it really, it's something new every day so it's just about adapting and trying to do our best with what we've got and that's it, really.

"It's a hard one to answer because no-one knows what's happening and it's just getting through. Almost every day it's something different, so just keep adapting and this is probably just the year we're in."

Despite a positive case - and a false positive - emerging from the camp, Duffy says fear of contracting the virus is being put to one side.

"Well, we've got good medical here, we know we've got the best, so we've got to trust him. That's what we've got to do.

"Listen, it's all over the world, we can't do anything about it. We've just got to let the medical staff look after it, that's the priority," he said.

"I know it's quite difficult, people are getting ruled out because they're close contracts, it's very unfortunate.

"I don't know, it's hard because no-one knows what's happening. There's nothing sort of wrong with the players but they're getting ruled out, so it's quite frustrating.

"But it's the rules and we've got to adapt.

In unprecedented circumstances, it is up to the senior players to show leadership and set the right example for other to follow, to ensure there is no repeat of an incident like the one that saw Connolly and Idah miss out mid-week, Duffy added.

"You've got to try and set standards around the place.

"We've got a few senior players in here so we'll just try and advise them. The doc and all the medical team here are on it, so listen we don't want the same thing happening out in Finland now, so we've got to be really careful."

Apart from virus concerns, their trip to Helsinki will be Ireland's third game in a week. So, how does Duffy feel fitness-wise as Ireland look to get their faltering Nations League campaign up and running with a first win at the fourth time of asking.

"Well, it's a lot better than it was last month anyway, he said. "I've got a lot of games under my belt and I'm adapting, and it's what I wanted so it's game time, it's good.

"I feel a bit tired now but I have a few days to recover and will be ready to go again.

"I'm a lot more prepared than what I was. Listen, I'm happy, I feel fit and no injuries touch wood. A couple of days to recover and I'll be ready to go again."