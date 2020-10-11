Stephen Kenny encouraged by squad depth as Covid sagas thin Ireland's ranks

If there is anything that could be classed encouraging to have come out of the Republic of Ireland's Covid crises this last week then Stephen Kenny believes it to be the manner in which they have highlighted the strength in depth in his squad.

The Ireland boss was deprived of 12 players for their Nations League 0-0 draw against Wales this afternoon. Five have succumbed to injury since the squad was named and another seven had to sit out this one as a result of the virus and associated consequences.

Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah were back with their clubs after the Covid saga that emerged in Slovakia and then another player tested positive over the weekend with the result that he was out and with him four others deemed to be close contacts.

It left Kenny scrambling to put a team together on the day. While Wales had 23 players listed on their squad, the home side had just 18 and only five outfield players on the bench.

It was bare-bones stuff and not helped by injuries to Kevin Long and Jayson Molumby thereafter, as well as the late red card for James McClean.

That said, nine of the starting XI were Premier League players while Shane Duffy is currently playing in the SPL with Celtic.

“We lost three centre-halves today alone, two in the morning and then Kevin (Long),” said Kenny. “Matt Doherty did brilliantly there. It shows there is a bit of depth to what we're doing. We lost a lot of pace, no Callum (Robinson and O'Dowda) and Connolly and McGoldrick and Browne.

“Plus others like Adam (Idah). We were missing a lot of pace in the front line but everyone who played today acquitted themselves. We could have won. It was evenly balanced but not with many chances. We had the better chances and Darren (Randolph) didn't have too much to do.”

Further cause for encouragement, he claimed, was the fact that the players had only landed back in Dublin from Bratislava on Friday morning after the disappointment of their Euro 2020 playoff and only then to face further Covid drama.

“No doubt it has been difficult but it pales into insignificance (compared to) the players themselves,” said the manager. “To get news that you have it yourself, for one player to get that and then the others as close contacts... They are all healthy and feel they could have played today.

“That is difficult for them, the impact of it. It was nearly midnight when we found out last night and we had to change a lot of things today and it's an early match. It all had to be sorted out before breakfast and the players' attitude is brilliant.

“It's a really good group and they showed their professionalism by performing to the level they did.”

Call-ups ahead of the game against Finland on Wednesday are in the pipeline and should be made this evening. Time is of the essence, not just because the game in Helsinki is just around the corner but because players have to be in camp and tested before they can be added to the official party.

“I should have more news in the next couple of hours,” said Kenny.

The trials and tribulations caused by all this, added to similar issues that have arisen in other national team environments, has raised questions over the viability of the international game in the midst of a pandemic.

Bringing players together from various clubs and then travelling to other countries as cases are spiking across Europe is becoming a harder sell - and will continue to be for those clubs watching their players lost to these windows.

“I'm in the middle of a camp and it's an interesting question,” said Kenny. “I'm sure everything will be reviewed and I have to think about the answer. It's one to think about. Ideally you want life not to be interrupted and sport and football is very important.

“It's the most participated sport in the country and the Irish national team is a very important part of the country. You don't want that to be diminished but there are serious challenges and there is a lot of anxiety in the clubs and that is something for everything to consider.”