How Ireland's players rated against Wales: Matt Doherty shines in unfamiliar role 

Darren Randolph 7

Saw his first action with an agile diving save from Wilson midway through first half. Fortunate, though, not to concede a penalty after dropping a catch and appearing to foul Ampadu.

Matt Doherty 8

Had to switch to left-sided centre-back when Kevin Long retired injured and the Tottenham man didn’t look out of place at all. Might have distributed the ball a little better, but a comfortable display defensively.

Shane Duffy 7

The skipper did his defensive work as well as ever, but got no joy at the other end of the pitch from Ireland’s few set-pieces. Typically brave block from Ramsey’s shot in the second half.

Kevin Long 7

Started in place of fellow Corkman John Egan. Saw a fair bit of the ball early on as Wales pressed. Showed composure and distributed the ball well before his unfortunate early substitution due to an eye injury.

Enda Stevens 6

Defended diligently as Wales struggled to trouble Ireland down their right. Had little scope to get forward in support of McClean until delivering a super diagonal ball for Long’s great chance early in the second half.

Jayson Molumby 6

Coming in for his second cap, the 21-year-old Cappoquin schemer started brightly, showing tenacity in the tackle and good energy. Needed to see a little more of the ball to affect the game.

Conor Hourihane 6

Anchored midfield alongside Molumby as they had to work hard to contain Wales. Passed it well off his trusted left foot, if not on the ball enough to make a telling contribution.

Jeff Hendrick 6

As in Bratislava, played in behind the striker. Started a little sluggishly and generally struggled to effectively get into the game save for a late strike that Hennessey ably dealt with.

Robbie Brady 6

Earned his milestone 50th cap starting on the right flank. First shot in anger in the game was blocked, but really should have hit the target later in the first half when curling wide.

Shane Long 6

Led the line in David McGoldrick’s absence for his first start in two years in winning an 85th cap. Really ought to have added to his 17 Ireland goals with a free header early in the second half.

James McClean 5

An unhappy 75th cap for the Derry wide man. Struggled to affect the game in his dynamic way of old. Unjustly booked before then getting a second yellow card and being sent off for a rash challenge on Ampadu.

Subs:

Cyrus Christie 7 (for Long, 25 mins): Slotted in at right-back with Doherty going in to partner Duffy. Booked within minutes before not being too far off target with a well-struck drive before half-time.

Daryl Horgan 7 (for Brady, 73 mins): Lively introduction with a dangerous ball into the Wales area which Molumby could make nothing of. Had a header blocked before scooping the rebound over the top.

Seani Maguire 6 (for Long, 73 mins): The Preston striker wasn’t on long enough to make any kind of an impression.

Josh Cullen (for Molumby, 90 mins): Not on long enough to rate.

WALES: Hennessey 7; C. Roberts 7, Rodon 6, Ampadu 6, B. Davies 6; Morrell 6, Ramsey 6, Smith 6 (Levitt, 67, 6); James 6 (Brooks, 77, 6), Wilson 6 (N. Williams, 67, 6), Moore 6.

Referee: Tasos Sidiropoulos (Greece) 6.