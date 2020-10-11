Ireland skipper-in-waiting Jayson Molumby shows class in marshalling Aaron Ramsey

Jayson Molumby’s head was spinning, and not for the reasons you might think seeing as this was just a second competitive start for the Republic of Ireland midfielder.

Whenever Wales playmaker Aaron Ramsey was out of sight, Molumby’s head swivelled to bring him onto his radar.

Always aware, always watching.

It was one of the reasons the Juventus star had such a minimal effect on this stalemate. He was not overawed or out of his depth. Quite the opposite, stringing together a combination of attributes that looks to be the makings on an all-action midfielder.

Even after James McClean was dismissed for a second yellow and the visitors probed for an unlikely winner, Molumby never wavered until being replaced by Josh Cullen with the clock touching 90 minutes.

Defensively, the 21-year-old needed to have eyes in the back of his head as well as the instincts to read the game and anticipate danger ahead of him. He was excellent on all counts, plugging the gaps in both channels to stop the Welsh playing through Ireland with ease.

Yet this responsibility didn’t come at the cost of his forward-thinking instincts.

The ability he showed taking possession in tight spaces and moving Ireland up the pitch quickly, either by driving ahead with the ball at his feet or a first-time pass, are attributes that have been shorn for so long.

And, in truth, badly needed for an Ireland midfield that for as long as most can remember has been ponderous, void of confidence and lacking in the kind of energy that warrants being described as the engine room of the team.

Yet after another game in which Ireland failed to score – they’ve only found the net twice in seven Nations League fixtures, including the previous campaign – it is obvious where this team need to find an extra edge.

The hope will be that such sharpness shown by Molumby in the work he does can translate to other areas of the side and have a knock-on effect with crisper link play in the final third.

Stephen Kenny still has plenty of fine-tuning, of course, but here was some evidence here that Ireland are capable of picking things up a gear or two under his stewardship.

Molumby’s display showcased why Kenny is such a fan.

He made the Waterford-native captain of the Under-21s during this time in charge there and it was clear here that the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder has all the attributes to possess the armband at this level.

He is a skipper-in-waiting, not because he is the loudest (nearly all of his teammates were far more vocal in an empty Aviva Stadium) but because of what he offers.

There were two moments that illustrated the different dynamics that make up his game. And why every single thing that happens on a football pitch matters.

It was in the 18th minute when Ireland were probing for an opener, picking up the tempo and looking dangerous for the first time that the move broke down.

The Welsh centre-half Joe Rodon saw striker Kieffer Moore make a run to feet to be an outlet and help his side get a breather.

Molumby copped it too and was already on his toes to nip in and clip the ball off his opponent’s shin to retrieve possession and keep Ireland on the front foot.

Not long after this, just before the half-hour mark, Molumby made the angle to receive a pass from Shane Duffy. He was in the middle of the park with Ramsey up his backside and another Wales midfielder, Jay Morrell, supporting in the press.

Molumby simply spun away from Ramsey with the ball at his feet and with Morrel barrelling in to tackle, he prodded it past him and evaded the challenge to set up an attack on the right flank.

If there was a crowd in the stadium it was the sort of manoeuvre that would have ignited the passions.

And that is one of the great unquantifiables that this lockout for supporters throws up. Who knows how Ireland might then have reacted to a surge of electricity?

What was certain is that even an Irish starting XI ravaged by the Covid-19 outbreak were able to keep their heads and work to the manager’s plan.

One positive test for a player led to John Egan, Callum Robinson, Alan Browne, and Callum O’Dowda all missing out due to being deemed close contacts.

All four were due to feature from the beginning in Kenny’s plans but the stand-ins didn’t disappoint.

Least of all Molumby, who will be hoping for either a loan away from Brighton or more game time in the Premier League to kick on at club level.

The transfer window between English clubs remains open until Friday, October 16. Molumby might need a move or risk standing still.