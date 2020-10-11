Stephen Kenny: Positive Covid test in Ireland squad 'gravely disappointing'

Stephen Kenny has described the positive Covid test returned by a member of the Republic of Ireland squad as “gravely disappointing” ahead of this afternoon's Nations League game against Wales in Dublin.

FAI interim CEO Gary Owens said on Newstalk earlier that the organisation had received news of the positive test late last night. The knock on effect is that four other members of the squad have been deemed as close contacts and thus ruled out of this fixture.

The four have been reported as being John Egan, Callum O'Dowda, Callum Robinson, and Alan Browne. Between one thing and another, Kenny now has only 18 players in his matchday squad and just five outfield players on the bench.

The news follows on from another hectic morning in which it was confirmed that the staff member who tested positive for Covid last Wednesday in Bratislava has since returned two negatives and it is now believed that the Slovakia result was a false positive.

That result, whatever the true nature of it now, ruled Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah out of the Euro 2020 playoff semi-final against their hosts which Ireland lost on penalties after they were deemed to be close contacts on the flight from Dublin.

“What can you do? First of all, it was good news that it was a false positive, really, because it is good news that nobody was ill,” Kenny told Virgin Media before the Wales game today.

“Health is the most important thing and Aaron and Adam don't need to isolate because they are not contacts and it never existed. That's hard to believe in itself but that's not an issue.

“This morning's news is gravely disappointing for us. It's the first positive test that we've had in the group. One of the players has tested positive and it is after ruling five of them out because four of them are contacts from the flight home from Bratislava so these are unfortunate events.

“I'm thinking about the players now. It's a difficult time for them when they are getting that news and we are just getting ready for the game now.”

The four close contacts are believed to have been in line to start today but the manager is adamant that, with nine Premier League players still taking to the field, he has within his ranks the quality to get a result against the Welsh.

“We've got quality players in the squad. They are international players and they are very proud to play for Ireland. Every single opportunity to play for Ireland they relish and that is important. You can't lose that. We've got a good team out today and we will give everything.”