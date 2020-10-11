Ireland player tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of Wales match

A member of the Republic of Ireland squad has returned a positive Covid-19 test, the Irish Examiner has learned.

It is understood that the player, who didn’t feature in Thursday’s Euro play-off semi-final against Slovakia, has been diagnosed following the latest testing procedure undertaken on Friday.

Furthermore, it’s believed that four other players won’t be involved in today’s Uefa Nations League match as they have been deemed close contacts.

Adam Idah and Aaron Connolly are also unavailable, as they were adjudged by the HSE to be close contact of a staff member who tested positive in Bratislava on Wednesday. That official, a full-time employee, has since returned to Ireland and tested negative in the latest round.

Under Uefa rules, games must proceed in the current international window once 13 squad members are available.

The FAI has been contacted for comment.

- More to follow…