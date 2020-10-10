Daryl Murphy completes Waterford return but Shelbourne strike late for vital win

Waterford 0 Shelbourne 1

Ryan Brennan put a massive dent in the European hopes of Waterford FC as his 83rd-minute header gave Shelbourne an unlikely three points from their SSE Airtricity Premier Division tie at the RSC on Saturday evening.

After the Blues had the best of the chances, they couldn’t convert with both Ali Coote and Kurtis Byrne denied by super Jack Brady stops before Daryl Murphy on his return to his hometown club after a spell of 15 years flashing a super volley over the bar two minutes from time.

Dayle Rooney was wide with a good chance for Shelbourne inside the opening sixty seconds before Ciaran Kilduff reacted quickest to a Georgie Poynton left-wing corner kick on 15 minutes, but Brian Murphy saved with Oscar Brennan failing to convert the rebound.

After Tyreke Wilson saw his free-kick saved by Brady, the Shelbourne keeper produced a stunning save on 19 minutes to keep the hosts at bay when Coote raced clear on goal after a Matty Smith through ball, but the shot was turned around the posts.

Five minutes into the second half and it was Brady that kept Fran Rockett’s side at bay when Will Fitzgerald whipped over a right-wing cross that picked out the run of Kurtis Byrne, but the netminder dived full length to tip the ball out for a corner kick.

Rockett introduced Daryl Murphy for the last 15 minutes as his side went in search of the breakthrough goal and within two minutes he put the ball on a plate for Fitzgerald on the left-side of the area, but his shot was inches wide of the far post.

Shelbourne struck for the winning goal on 83 minutes when Tunmise Sobowale gave away a free-kick out on the left-side when pushing over Brennan and after Poynton sent a brilliant ball into the danger area, Brennan got the final touch to head the ball past Brian Murphy.

It was Daryl Murphy that could have capped his comeback to the club with a brilliant equalising goal two minutes from time when he superbly controlled Wilson’s left-wing delivery, but his stinging volley flashed over before Robbie McCourt went close late on only for his deflected effort to go wide.

Waterford FC: Brian Murphy, Tunmise Sobowale, Jake Davidson, Robbie McCourt, Tyreke Wilson (Dean Walsh ’88), Robbie Weir, Ali Coote, Niall O’Keeffe, Will Fitzgerald (Will Longbottom ‘81), Kurtis Byrne (Daryl Murphy ’75), Matty Smith.

Shelbourne: Jack Brady, Georgie Poynton, Alex O’Hanlon, Luke Byrne, Oscar Brennan, Gary Deegan, Sean Quinn (Mark Byrne ’66), Denzil Fernandes (Shane Farrell ’87), Ryan Brennan (Daniel Byrne ’87), Dayle Rooney, Ciaran Kilduff (Aaron Dobbs ’69).

Referee: Damien MacGraith (Mayo).