Alan Browne: 'I'd put my hand up to take a penalty again'

Alan Browne would not hesitate to step forward again if Ireland found themselves in another penalty shootout.

The Preston North End midfielder had his spot kick saved by goalkeeper Marek Rodak on Thursday night when Slovakia went through 4-2 on penalties, the visitors' fate sealed when Matt Doherty's follow-up crashed back against the crossbar.

“It’s disappointing," said Browne.

I’m as gutted about it as anyone else is. I accepted the responsibility. It’s a privilege to have that pressure and unfortunately it didn’t go in and wasn’t meant to be. But, I said before, I’d rather miss it than see one of my teammates miss it.

“Obviously we would have liked to have won but it just didn’t seem to be our night. We just couldn’t get that goal. I kind of think they nicked it in the end when it went to penalties. I won’t dwell on it too much but, yeah, it’s a massive disappointment.”

Browne was subjected to some hateful social media abuse afterwards, so much so that Ireland goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly saw fit to respond on Twitter, but the player has no regrets about his decision to assume such a considerable level of responsibility.

“I have no regrets,” he said. “If the opportunity arose again, I’d put my hand up again.”

It wasn't meant to be for the Cork native in front of goal in Bratislava. He had two excellent opportunities to open the scoring after coming on for James McCarthy but saw the first saved and the other bounce back off a post.

“Yeah, I could have probably done better on one or two occasions, probably could have scored. It’s one of them things. It just didn’t seem to go for us. We’d one off the line as well with Conor (Hourihane).

“On another night, even if he mishit the ball, it would have went in. It was one of them nights. We’ll just continue to keep working. We’re not going to dwell on it too much. We’ll take as many positives as we can and hope to create more chances.

“Hopefully I can find myself on the end of some of them.”

Do that and the 25-year-old will be immoveable in an Ireland team desperate for a goal threat. His all-round performance two days ago was superb, pitched into an advanced midfield role that chimed with his belief that No.10 may be his ideal slot.

The style of play introduced by Kenny is one that suits players of Browne's abilities and style, and the manner in which he blossomed in Bratislava certainly supported Kenny's theory that the quality of players available to Ireland is better than many believe.

The problem in the Slovak capital was that the quantity of quality on hand was thinned by the loss of Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah to complications arising from Covid protocols and the failure to follow them to the letter of the law on the flight over.

Browne admitted that the circumstances in which the pair were lost to the squad added “insult to injury” and that it was “quite close” to the game itself before the rest of the squad were appraised of the issue but he added that these are issues that can arise in the current climate.

His own internal debrief from the Slovakia game is over. Penalty miss or not, he is a man who likes to move on to the next assignment rather than linger over the last and heaven knows that the team hasn't had much time to hang around before turning about to face the Welsh in Dublin tomorrow.

The Nations League has a serious PR problem but the importance of this game is not for debate given upcoming results could influence Ireland's seeding in next month's World Cup draw. Still not the easiest of sells so soon after such a major disappointment.

“Most of us will have been in situations like this throughout our careers at some point,” said Browne.

You get a massive disappointment but it’s probably a good thing actually that the game is so soon. You have a chance to redeem yourself.

“I know it won’t make up for that loss because of what was at stake. For us it’s another chance to go out and play well and hopefully win the game and show as many positives as we possibly can.

“As I said, the game is gone. We’re all devastated with the result but you can’t dwell on it or it will haunt you forever. We’ve got to look forward to the Wales game now and go into that with belief and positivity.”