Stephen Kenny: Connolly and Idah Covid saga should not have happened

Stephen Kenny would prefer if everyone moved on and focused on tomorrow's Nations League encounter with Wales in Dublin but that wasn't possible, or even likely, today when the Republic of Ireland boss was inevitably asked about events in Bratislava.

And on the way over.

Ireland's hopes of winning the Euro 2020 playoff semi-final against Slovakia were hindered by the absences of both Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah due to their close contact on the flight over with a non-football member of the party who subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

“It's not something that should have arisen and we're disappointed with it,” said the manager.

Kenny confirmed that Connolly had been pencilled in to start the playoff but neither he nor Idah will play any part in the two games to come as a result of Covid protocols. The rest of the Ireland squad underwent further tests yesterday and are due the results tonight.

Not ideal, to say the least.

To find out on match day, and then a bit of a saga because the possibility existed of an appeal and so forth... So it wasn't good preparation on match day because we were having discussions about it and the impact of it rather than the match itself, but there is nothing we can do about it.”

Ireland will travel to Finland early next week for the third game of this international window, and Kenny was asked if there were aspects to the travel arrangements last week which could have been handled differently. And if he had spoken to the FAI about them.

“What happens in-house should sort of remain in-house. Realistically, the person... It was a non-essential football member in terms of a crisis situation that travelled,” he said before taking a long pause. “That is something that we have to live with.”

So, too, he said is the way the game ended after such a positive performance.

Ultimately, he said, that there would have been no guarantees of a different result had the two players been available. Ireland now have to move on without them and David McGoldrick who has been scratched from the next two fixtures with an abductor muscle injury.

The Sheffield United striker was superb at times against the Slovaks and his absence is another blow in a game that holds a major importance for Ireland in terms of rankings and seedings ahead of the World Cup qualifier draw next month.

James McCarthy, who came off on the hour two nights ago, is also a doubt although it has been confirmed that the Crystal Palace midfielder did not tear anything before coming off. There was no mention of any replacements.

“We have a lot to consider,” said Kenny as he chases a first win at the fourth attempt. “The players played 120 minutes but every international is very important and significant in the lives of the players, albeit there is not a full house with the current situation.

“Some think that dilutes the importance of it but it shouldn't. It still should be an occasion within itself and all the players are proud to play for Ireland. They are all hurting at the moment after losing the other night. It's a huge disappointment because the players were excellent.”

It's a big ask for a squad that had already suffered the losses of Seamus Coleman, Darragh Lenihan, and Harry Arter. It was 5.30am yesterday morning before they landed back in Dublin and Kenny admitted that another 24 hours would have been welcome before playing again.

That said, he felt it unnecessary to stress the importance of this game to his squad. Or the positives from the game in Slovakia which could be overlooked given the crushing disappointment that was the ending of their Euro 2020 ambitions.

“I don't think I have to. They see it themselves, having gone toe to toe in our last two away games and largely controlled the games, and Slovakia was end to end. We have to improve upon that and finish our chances and create even more.

“They have seen it themselves and with their own eyes. They know themselves that they have a lot of potential in the team and they are very capable footballers and well capable of going toe to toe with some of the best teams.”