Ben Davies says some things ‘are better left’ after Matt Doherty penalty miss

Ben Davies says he has not contacted Tottenham team-mate Matt Doherty after his Euro 2020 play-offs penalty miss despair because “sometimes things are better left”.

Doherty and Davies will go head-to-head down the same flank on Sunday when the Republic of Ireland meet Wales in a Nations League Group B4 tie at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

The game comes just three days after Ireland’s Euro 2020 dream next summer died, Doherty sending a decisive shoot-out penalty against the crossbar for Slovakia to book a play-off final date with Northern Ireland.

Tottenham team-mates Matt Doherty, left, and Ben Davies have crossed swords on international duty before (Niall Carson/PA)

“I haven’t spoken to him since the penalty,” left-back Davies said of his new right-back colleague, who Spurs signed from Wolves this summer.

“Sometimes things are better left. But I get on really well with him.

“Since he’s come to Spurs he’s been excellent. We spoke about the game last week and it will be a good competitive match against them.”

The two sides have become familiar foes and this will be their fifth meeting in just over three-and-a-half years.

Republic of Ireland players appear dejected during a penalty shoot-out defeat to Slovakia in Bratislava (Martin Baumann/PA)

The matches have always been spicy affairs and Ireland captain Seamus Coleman spent 10 months out of the game after suffering a double leg break against Wales in March 2017.

“There is a lot of pride at stake and it’s a tough game every time we play Ireland,” said Davies, who is expected to wear the armband again after leading Wales in the 3-0 friendly defeat to England on Thursday.

“It was obviously terrible what happened (to Coleman) but these things happen in football.

“There’s a lot of new players in both squads now and I’d like to think that’s in the past.

Wales and the Republic of Ireland have had some heated battles in recent years (Liam McBurney/PA)

“I’ve played against Seamus a lot of times since his injury as well and he’s been a top guy on every occasion.

“There hasn’t been a single problem with me and him personally, and I don’t think there’s a problem between the Wales and the Ireland players either.

“They’re physical, tough opposition, and they work hard to make life difficult for you.”