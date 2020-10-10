League of Ireland season extended due to coronavirus cases

The SSE Airtricity League season has been extended due to coronavirus-enforced postponements of games.

Premier Division fixtures involving St Patrick's Athletic and First Division games featuring Galway United have had to be delayed due to cases in both squads which have necessitated a 14-day isolation period.

The National League Executive Committee ratified the decision to push back the full final round of games in both divisions "for competition integrity purposes, with all fixtures scheduled for the same time and date".

The Premier Division season will now conclude on Sunday, November 8, instead of Friday, October 30, while the final round of First Division games has been delayed by three days to Tuesday, October 27.

St Pat's trip to Finn Harps will now be played on Wednesday, October 28, before they welcome Dundalk in their other affected fixture on Sunday, November 1.

Galway United's two delayed games will be played on Tuesday, October 20 (at home to Drogheda United), and Saturday, October 24 (away to Bray Wanderers).

The FAI Cup quarter-finals will be played across October and November due to Dundalk's progression to the Europa League group stages, the November international window, and the promotion/relegation play-offs also being delayed. The promotion/relegation play-off final is now set for Saturday, November 14.

FAI Cup quarter-finals