First Division wrap: Impressive Cobh Ramblers back to winning ways at Wexford

After last weekend’s cruel stoppage-time defeat to Cabinteely, Cobh Ramblers ran riot by sweeping past Wexford 4-0 on Friday night.

Cobh were three goals at the break, instigated by Darryl Walsh connecting with a Charlie Lyons cross to open the scoring on five minutes.

The division’s bottom side came back into the contest only to gift Conor Drinan on 26 minutes with some defensive hesitancy.

Pierce Phillips added a third eight minutes later before Stephen O’Leary wrapped up the rout for Ramblers on 52 minutes.

Longford Town moved to within one place of second-placed Drogheda United in the First Division table following a resounding 3-0 victory at Cabinteely.

Both sides went into the game at Stradbrook deadlocked on 26 points with two games left but a mistake by Cabinteely goalkeeper Corey Chambers allowed Matt O’Brien to make a 17th-minute breakthrough.

Kieran Marty Waters, Shane Barnes, and Zak O’Neill spurned chances for the hosts to equalise before former striker Rob Manley made them pay.

Manley converted a penalty with eight minutes left before adding another within a minute to kill off comeback hopes.

UCD came from behind to defeat Athlone Town 4-2. Town were on a high after shocking Drogheda United last week and led at the interval through a Jack Reynolds strike. Three UCD goals in a nine-minute blitz from Evan Weir, Yousef Mahdy, and Colm Whelan swung the game in the Students’ favour.

Ronan Manning pulled one back for the midlanders on 69 minutes before snatched his second 10 minutes later.

UCD are fourth, six points behind leaders Bray.

Galway United’s game against Drogheda United was postponed earlier in the week after two players from the westerners had tested positive for Covid-19.

In Saturday’s game, leaders Bray Wanderers travel to Tallaght to take on Shamrock Rovers’ second team (3pm).