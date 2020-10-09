Colin Healy rallies troops as Bohemians pile pain on Cork City

Bohemians 3 Cork City 0

Cork City interim manager Colin Healy has challenged his players to start believing in themselves again after defeat to Bohemians kept them bottom of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division with just four games left.

With Neale Fenn having departed the club on Thursday morning, Healy has been put in charge for the remainder of the campaign but, while he made five changes to the starting line-up for the trip to Dalymount Park, the concession of two early goals left City facing an uphill task which they were unable to overcome.

They remain two points behind Finn Harps and are without a win in seven games. With Dundalk visiting Turner’s Cross on Tuesday night, Healy is looking to turn things around quickly.

“I know the players, I’ve worked with them,” he said, “they need to start believing in themselves.

“I think we have enough but we need to get on the training pitch and work on a few things. We’re only in one day, I did a few things and made a few changes, we knew coming up it was going to be tough but, listen, we’ll go back, we’ll get in training tomorrow, go over tonight’s game and take it from there.

“We’ve another big game against Dundalk on Tuesday.”

Healy brought Jake O’Brien, Dale Holland, Ricardo Dinanga, Cory Galvin, and Cian Bargary into what was a youthful team while Seán Kennedy and Henry Ochieng came off the bench. While happy with how the younger players did, he lamented the cheap goals given away.

“I changed it up,” he said, “but we leaked some silly goals. I thought that the young guys that did start did very well, they worked hard and they pressed well. In the second half, they gave little glimpses of how good they are.

“But, if you give away silly goals like that, it doesn’t matter what level you’re at, you’re going to get punished.

“Don’t me wrong, they’re a good side, I’m not going to take anything away from them. They’ve good boys up top, [Danny] Grant out wide is good — though I thought Uniss [Kargbo] did very well against him in the second half — and it was always difficult coming up here.”

The win guarantees Bohs a third-placed finish, with next week’s clash against Dundalk pivotal as they look to secure second. Keith Long’s side will go in in high spirits after a strong performance here.

Within four minutes, Andre Wright — who was the matchwinner when the sides met at Turner’s Cross in August — had an effort deflected wide and, from the resultant Anto Breslin corner, former City man Dan Casey saw his header come back off the crossbar.

Bohs went close again when another Breslin delivery was volleyed narrowly wide by the lively Dawson Devoy and they had the lead in the 16th minute. Promise Omochere linked well with Conor Levingston on the right-hand side and then he slid a lovely pass to Wright, whose touch took him past Joseph Olowu before slotting past the onrushing Mark McNulty.

Four minutes later, the lead was doubled thanks to the quick thinking of Bohs winger Danny Grant. When Levingston sent a ball from deep, Grant’s pace took him clear of the City defence and when he spotted McNulty off his line he sent a perfectly measured lob to the net.

Just before the half-hour, Grant had another good chance but McNulty saved well and Olowu was able to clear the danger.

Having been under pressure for so much of the game, City did go close to getting back into the contest 11 minutes before half-time as Cory Galvin did well to engineer an opportunity before unleashing a shot from the edge of the penalty area, with the ball cannoning back off the bar.

In the opening stages of the second half, City showed more endeavour and Cian Bargary had a shot which was easy for Talbot while Dinanga’s long-range effort was off-target. However, in the 53rd minute, Bohs had a third goal which ended hopes of a City revival. Wright was the man to get it, his second of the game, rising to head home a Devoy cross.

Healy introduced Seán Kennedy for his league debut while Henry Ochieng and Cian Murphy were also introduced but Bohs never looked like allowing their visitors back into the game. A low Gearóid Morrissey shot for distance was their best opportunity while McNulty had to save well to deny Bohs right-back Andy Lyons a fourth.

BOHEMIANS: Talbot; Lyons, Cornwall (Barker 78), Casey, Breslin; Buckley (Lunney 78), Levingston (Ward 66); Omochere (Tierney 74), Devoy, Grant; Wright (Corcoran 74).

CORK CITY: McNulty; Kargbo, Olowu, O’Brien, O’Connor; Dinanga (Kennedy 66), Holland, Morrissey, Galvin (Murphy 86); Dalling, Bargary (Ochieng 78).

Referee: S Grant (Wexford).