FAI 'did all we could' over HSE directive to exclude Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah

FAI interim chief executive Gary Owens insists the association had to respect the HSE’s directive to exclude Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah from Thursday’s Euro play-off in Slovakia.

Connolly had been selected by Ireland boss Stephen Kenny to start the semi-final in Bratislava, with Idah earmarked as an impact sub, but the duo’s closeness to a FAI staff member on Tuesday’s charter flight scuppered their involvement.

The executive, who only joined the travelling party to replace the staff member who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier that day, had returned two negative test results in the previous three days.

However, from the latest round of testing required by Uefa in the host city, the outcome changed in results delivered on Wednesday night.

Consequently, the FAI staff member detailed those he’d come into contact with over the previous four days.

Upon receiving the list of names, the FAI inspected the charter plane and studied CCTV footage.

“The two players sat two rows ahead of the confirmed case,” explained Owens.

“One of our representatives had the distance measured and it came back as 1.7 metres. We contacted the HSE straight away.”

Despite being granted permission to travel in a ‘bubble’ to avoid personnel having to quarantine upon their return, the HSE were adamant the two-metre social distance rule was breached.

Talks were held throughout the matchday but the State’s health agency didn’t equivocate from their stance despite the FAI’s appeals.

Two other members of the delegation, one part of Kenny’s technical staff and another from the FAI’s administration staff, were also deemed close contacts as they were positioned in the pullman seats in front.

The pair, along with the victim, didn’t travel to the match stadium and were last night flown back from Bratislava on a private jet chartered by the FAI.

Charter flights were also separately arranged by Brighton and Norwich City for the safe return of Connolly and Idah respectively.

“We did all we could,” stressed Owens about pleading for an exemption.

“All the reporting protocols were followed by us and we had to abide by their decision.”

Owens, meanwhile, has given his full backing to Ireland manager Kenny.

The new Ireland boss has yet to win a match after three outings, his side scoring just once in 300 minutes.

Out of contention to reach the Euros, Ireland must now try to complete their Uefa Nations League strongly to, firstly, avoid relegation to League C and also improve their seeding for the World Cup draw in December.

Ireland host Wales tomorrow before travelling to Finland on Thursday.

Next month they’ll make the short trip to Wales before concluding the group at home to Bulgaria.

The Boys in Green will have a third game during the last window of the calendar year too.

In lieu of the play-off final on November 12, they will meet the other beaten semi-finalist, Bosnia-Herzegovina, likely in Sarajevo.

“We’re building a structure with Stephen Kenny,” asserted Owens, due to depart his role in the coming weeks to make way for his permanent successor Jonathan Hill.

“The result against Slovakia was disappointing but there’s a lot to be positive about under Stephen and his coaches.”