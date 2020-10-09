Lisa Fallon steps down as London City Lionesses head coach

Lisa Fallon has stepped down as head coach of the London City Lionesses “with a very heavy heart” due to family reasons.

Fallon took over the English Women’s Championship side last May at the end of their first season in existence following a breakaway from Millwall.

The lasting impact of the coronavirus pandemic, however, has not only affected her plans for the team, who have drawn one and lost three of their opening league games. It has also impeded her ability to travel home to her family in Dublin.

The club said it fully supported Fallon's efforts to find a workable solution over the past month but no such breakthrough was possible. They said: “Whilst obviously disappointed in the eventual outcome, the club fully respect and support Lisa’s decision”.

Thank you so much to everyone at the club, especially Diane for her understanding. An amazing club, brilliant people and incredible potential. I love the game, but this time, in these circumstances, it has to be family first 🦁⚽️💙💙💙 https://t.co/zorm7GL2Wt — Lisa Fallon (@lisafallonsport) October 9, 2020

Fallon said: “Being appointed as head coach at this club was both an honour and a privilege – and was a very proud day for my family. I thank everyone at the club sincerely for their understanding in me prioritising my family's needs at this time.

“With my family based in Dublin, and the team based in London, the logistics of travelling to meet the needs of both – whilst in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic – are no longer viable.

“I am extremely grateful to our chairwoman, Diane Culligan, and the board, for their compassion over the past few weeks.”

Fallon added her thanks to the players, staff, and their families for their “incredible work, commitment, and application”.

“I have witnessed first-hand the tremendous work that’s being invested both on and off the pitch to build strong foundations at this club. I look forward to seeing the fruits of that work pave the pathway for many current and future London City Lionesses to live their dreams in football.”

Fallon has an impressive CV, having worked with Chelsea, Cork City, Northern Ireland, and the Dublin Gaelic footballers in recent years.

The club thanked her for making “an outstanding contribution to the London City Lionesses in a very short space of time”.

“Although Lisa will not be able to see her plans through, the club is a better place for Lisa having been part of it.”

Chairwoman Diane Culligan added: “It is hugely regretful for all parties that the circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic are such that Lisa’s travelling between the club and her family in Ireland have become problematic. Sadly, that arrangement is no longer practical for Lisa.

“When she is ready, I have no doubt that Lisa will return to a dugout soon – and be extremely successful when she does.”