Ireland's U21 qualifier in doubt as Italians forced to quarantine in Reykjavik

Chaos has engulfed the Republic of Ireland’s U21 European Championship qualifying group after three fresh Covid-19 cases in the Italy squad prompted a postponement of today's fixture in Iceland.

While that doesn’t directly affect table-toppers Ireland, as the Icelandic health authorities have ordered the entire Italian delegation to quarantine in Reykjavik, doubts have been cast over their scheduled contest against the Azzurri in Pisa on Tuesday.

The Ireland squad, managed by Stephen Kenny’s former assistant Jim Crawford, are currently flying from Dublin to Milan ahead of the game.

They lead the table by three points after the seven games played during Kenny’s reign. Should Ireland avoid defeat against the top seeds, six points from next month’s double-header at home to Iceland and away to Luxembourg could be enough to win the group and qualify for them for a first major tournament at that age-grade.

Whether Tuesday’s match goes ahead, or top seeds Italians have to field a weakened team, will be decided over the next 24 hours.

Italy had already lost two of their mainstays – Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni and first-choice goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi – following positive tests returned earlier this week. Two unnamed new players have also been struck down with the virus, along with a staff member, following their arrival.

The game should have gone ahead under Uefa’s protocols around positive cases which states that once nations have 13 fit players, including a goalkeeper, fixtures must proceed.

That directive has been overridden by domestic regulations, raising questions around a potential forfeit from both the Iceland and Ireland fixtures.

“The match between the Under-21 teams of Iceland and Italy valid for the qualifiers to the European Championship and scheduled today at 17.30 at the 'Víkingsvöllur' stadium in Reykjavik has been postponed after the Icelandic authorities asked the delegation of Italy to go into quarantine,” read a statement on the Italian federation’s website.

“Two players and a member of the U21 staff tested positive for Covid-19 after the swab carried out yesterday upon arrival at the airport. The whole delegation that arrived yesterday in Iceland was negative for the three swabs carried out in Italy since the beginning of the meeting.”