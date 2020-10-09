Waterford acid attack victim Tega Agberhiere set for dream move to Texas college

A Republic of Ireland underage international footballer, who suffered horrific facial injuries after an acid attack in April 2019, has inked a deal with a US College side in Texas.

Nineteen-year-old Tega Agberhiere was forced to rebuild his life after an altercation on a Waterford estate led to the talented winger receive treatment for horrific injuries to his face, eye and other parts of his body.

The incident occurred in the Earlscourt housing estate on the Dunmore Road in Waterford. Gardaí had said at the time “a corrosive substance” was used. Agberhiere was one of the three victims of the attack

After receiving support from the wider football community, including the then Irish senior manager Mick McCarthy, he returned to playing with Waterford FC before his dream move to America came about.

Agberhiere, who played with local club Villa before his move to the Blues, has since studied at the Waterford IT as part of the FAI ETB programme, and he is now preparing a New Year’s transfer to Western Texas College.

Supported by FAI ETB coaches Paddy Carey and Mark Barry, the left-sided player is now determined not to allow the horrendous events of that night 18 months ago stop him achieving his dream of studying and playing in America.

Instead, Agberhiere is now relishing the opportunity to get that second chance at life that looked so unlikely in the aftermath of the attack.

The injuries suffered by Agberhiere in 2019.

“I’m grateful to get this opportunity to fulfil my football dream to make the move to the USA,” he said after putting pen to paper on the move this week.

“To get the deal done is fantastic. The past year has been a difficult time for me but football has been good to me in trying to rebuild myself.

“I think that the FAI ETB course helped me hugely in terms of getting back into a routine at a stage when I didn’t really have much happening or good going on.

"When I started the course, I just put my head down whether it was classwork or on the pitch and that helped me stay focused. Paddy, Mark and all the lecturers were great.

“They always tried their best to help me in the class and also with my football. I learnt a lot of lessons in both areas.

The support from my family, friends and everyone at Waterford FC was unreal and that pushed me on to get back on the right track. Having good people around me was key and had a good impact on things education-wise.

"I’m looking forward to the opportunity in America and I’m also grateful to Patrick Fitzgerald for helping me with the move. It’s going to be an exciting challenge.”

He’ll also have the support base in former Blues' player Patrick Fitzgerald, who is currently assistant manager at Midwestern State Texas, when he arrives on US soil.