Sean Maguire and Daryl Horgan drafted into Ireland squad ahead of clash with Wales

Maguire has scored twice in seven games for Preston this season
Preston North End's Sean Maguire gives a thumbs up after scoring against Brentford at the weekend. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.

Fri, 09 Oct, 2020 - 13:37
Brendan O'Brien

Sean Maguire and Daryl Horgan have been called into the Republic of Ireland squad for the upcoming Nations League games at home to Wales and away to Finland.

The Preston North End striker and Wycombe Wanderers winger replace Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah who, Stephen Kenny confirmed late last night, missed out on the Euro 2020 playoff loss to Slovakia due to close contact with a non-playing member of the FAI's travelling party who had tested positive for Covid-19.

Maguire has scored twice in seven games for Preston this season, the second of them coming last weekend in a 4-2 away win against Brentford. Horgan, who joined Wycombe from Hibernian in August, has been a regular for his new club.

The Ireland squad travelled back to Dublin from Bratislava overnight and are due to train at the FAI National Training Centre in Abbotsown tomorrow before facing Wales at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday afternoon.


Republic of Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (Bournemouth).

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers), Kevin Long (Burnley), Cyrus Christie (Nottingham Forest, on loan from Fulham).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jayson Molumby (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), David McGoldrick (Sheffield United), Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Shane Long (Southampton).

