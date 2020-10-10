Reasons for optimism: Why Irish football fans should start to see the bright side

There are better days to come. It's a refrain we've all been clinging to for eight months as the world is rearranged. It's now equally applicable in football terms after the Republic of Ireland's penalty shootout heartache in Slovakia.

The Euros, wherever and whenever they go ahead, will do so without the Boys in Green whose immediate concerns are instead a pair of Nations League games against Wales in Dublin and Finland in Helsinki that feel like something of a chore after Thursday night's penalty heartache.

The light at the end of this particular tunnel is the 2022 World Cup, qualification for which is set for next March, and there are good reasons for the squad and Stephen Kenny to approach them with a spring in their step after last night.

Have some perspective

'It was only Slovakia.' That's very true but go back 12 months and Ireland were playing out a very different 0-0 draw in Tbilisi.

Needing the win to keep a faltering qualification campaign on the rails, Mick McCarthy's side found themselves utterly outplayed by ... Georgia.

Two corners, three shots on goal.

This was Ireland as we had seen them far too often. Georgia cut them open time and again but didn't have enough upfront to profit. Eight of last night's starting eleven stood for the anthems a year ago for the visitors in a game that was awful to watch.

How can last night not count as progress?

The worm has turned

Some scientists now believe that there have been times when animals or plants have evolved in profound ways almost overnight and the DNA of the men's senior team has been altered in the blink of an eye.

It has flipped from a side that placed all its self-worth in defence and a true grit that would have had John Wayne nodding his approval to a team that is comfortable possessing the ball and taking the game to the opposition in a more creative manner.

Ireland have played 1,742 passes in three games under Kenny who has consistently praised the quality of footballer at his disposal. They don't have world-class stars but the long-held suspicion that this generation could do so much better in a green or white jersey has been confirmed.

Not bad going for a wet week's work

Stephen Kenny and his staff have had less than 10 training sessions to instill their beliefs into the senior team. It's something the critics seem to forget in their assessments.

It's difficult enough to produce a coherent strategy and side in the intermittent international scene as it is but management have been unable to watch their players play in the flesh week in week out due to coronavirus and travel restrictions.

Ireland last month vs Ireland last night

They started slowly in Bratislava. Slovakia enjoyed 71% possession across the first 10 minutes but the visitors grew into the demands of the occasion and almost bossed some parts of the evening. Kenny, while pleased with aspects of the performances against Bulgaria and Finland, had challenged his players to be more courageous with the ball and play more penetrative passes.

Conor Hourihane in particular showed that this challenge had been accepted.

There were signs too of a side much more comfortable with the greater scrope that comes with fielding a 4-3-3 and displaying such a greater commitment to attack and the consequences that brings for the defense than last month. That's a significant step in the space of one month.

More to come

It's a point made before but worth repeating: there is a rich seam of Irish talent that is starting to shine across the water and here at home.

Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah have already got a taste at senior level but plenty more will be weaved in to the fabric through the years to come. A proper goalscorer would be high on the wish list. The Republic has never been a bastion of net busters but the lack of threat in the final third is now officially acute.

The team has had 38 attempts on goal in 300 minutes of football under Kenny and managed one goal. An extra dollop of class further back the field would help there.

The likes of Troy Parrott and Joe Hodge will be tracked obsessively in the hope that a genuinely top-class midfielder or two can emerge from the pack to give Ireland added presence and creativity in the engine room.