Stephen Kenny reveals Connolly and Idah deemed close contacts to Covid case

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny revealed the FAI failed in an appeal to have Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah cleared in time for last night’s European Championship play-off semi-final defeat to Slovakia.

Ireland’s preparations for the game suffered some last-minute disruption when it was revealed that both Connolly and Idah had been ruled out of the game for non-footballing reasons.

Shortly after that news broke, the FAI confirmed a second member of the backroom staff has tested positive for Covid-19, returning a positive test after the team had arrived in the Slovakian capital.

Speaking to Sky Sports after watching his team lose 4-2 on penalties, Kenny confirmed the two players were close contacts of the staff member in question.

“I think, we have different rules in Ireland than they have in the UK, much more stringent in terms of, they would be deemed close contacts to one of our non-footballing staff,” Kenny said.

“It’s very, very harsh (for them) to be ruled out. They’re feeling fine, there’s nothing wrong with them. You know, the 2 metre (social distancing) rule in Ireland, I don’t believe it’s in the UK, if you were in the UK they would have been perfectly entitled to play, but Ireland has more stringent rules and we had to abide by the medical advice.”

Kenny also confirmed they were made aware of the problem earlier in the day, and had attempted to get the two players cleared to play.

“We did know earlier but there was an appeal, and we appealed it on the basis of 1.7 metres to 1.9 meters, that’s how far they were away, as opposed to two meters, which would have made them OK. But that wasn’t deemed sufficient, so that’s the way it goes. We can’t do anything about that.”

In what was only Kenny’s third game in charge, an encouraging Ireland performance full of industry and intent failed to produce any goals, Slovakia winning on penalties after 120 minutes of football at the Tehelné Pole Stadium in Bratislava, with Alan Browne and Matt Doherty both failing to convert from the spot.

Ireland won’t have much time to dwell on the disappointment, with Wales - who suffered a 3-0 friendly defeat to England last night - due in Dublin for a Nations League clash on Sunday, with Kenny not expecting any further Covid-related issues.

“We don’t have any issues in the camp at all really to be honest, just an issue with a non-football member of staff. It wasn’t an issue, everyone is fine in the camp, and it was just one of the rules we had to adhere to really”

An emotional Stephen Kenny hailed his side following the heartbreaking loss.

“The lads really showed great qualities as men and as Irish men. They showed themselves to be a real team. Everyone did as much as they could," he said.

"As the game progressed I felt we were in the ascendancy, We had some good chances but couldn't score that goal we needed. It was very unfortunate, (to lose on penalties) but that is the way it goes.

“Our players didn't deserve to lose. Their workrate was phenomenal and their determination was very evident. We created some good chances, some of the forward play ... David McGoldireh was outstanding. I am really disappointed for the players, they deserved better. I can't really ask any more of them.”