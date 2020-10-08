It's a travesty that Ireland didn't go through, says Mick McCarthy

"I'm devastated for the lads," says former Ireland manager
It's a travesty that Ireland didn't go through, says Mick McCarthy

Ireland’s Matt Doherty blasts his penalty against the crossbar. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Thu, 08 Oct, 2020 - 23:20
Colm O’Connor

Former Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy described the penalty shootout defeat to Slovakia as 'a travesty'.

"When you look at the way the game went, it was a travesty that Ireland didn't go through," he told Sky Sports.

"It's desperately sad for the two lads that missed and for all the lads. Ireland played well. They've had the best chances and all that was missing was the finish and that goal that probably would have been enough to win it.

"We played the best football, had the best chances. We were the better side for large portions of the game and you could see Stephen Kenny talking to his players before they went back out for extra-time and he seemed to be urging them to go forward.

"He could see that Slovakia were not comfortable and the chance was there to get the goal because they look tired and uncertain at the back when we pressed them.

"I'm devastated for the lads. They gave me everything in the qualifying games and they deserved more from that. It was so sad to see it end like that."

More in this section

Stephen Kenny in the post match press conference 8/10/2020 Stephen Kenny reveals Connolly and Idah deemed close contacts to Covid case
Penalty pain but hope for the future for Stephen Kenny and Ireland Penalty pain but hope for the future for Stephen Kenny and Ireland
Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Old Trafford Roy Keane: Manchester United ‘bluffers’ will cost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his job

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up