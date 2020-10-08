It's a travesty that Ireland didn't go through, says Mick McCarthy

Former Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy described the penalty shootout defeat to Slovakia as 'a travesty'.

"When you look at the way the game went, it was a travesty that Ireland didn't go through," he told Sky Sports.

"It's desperately sad for the two lads that missed and for all the lads. Ireland played well. They've had the best chances and all that was missing was the finish and that goal that probably would have been enough to win it.

"We played the best football, had the best chances. We were the better side for large portions of the game and you could see Stephen Kenny talking to his players before they went back out for extra-time and he seemed to be urging them to go forward.

"He could see that Slovakia were not comfortable and the chance was there to get the goal because they look tired and uncertain at the back when we pressed them.

"I'm devastated for the lads. They gave me everything in the qualifying games and they deserved more from that. It was so sad to see it end like that."