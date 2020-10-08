Talking points as Ireland's Euro dream ends: Despite penalty miss, Matt Doherty here to stay

It’s difficult to see where Seamus Coleman could now fit into the side
Republic of Ireland's Robbie Brady (centre right) embraces team-mate Matt Doherty after the penalty shoot-out during the UEFA Euro 2020 Play-Off semi final match at the Narodny Futbalovy, Bratislava. Picture: Martin Baumann/PA Wire.

Thu, 08 Oct, 2020 - 23:06
John Fallon

It was easy for Stephen Kenny to suggest he considered accommodating Séamus Coleman in the same team as his Matt Doherty after his captain missed the trip due to injury. In a new regime and era, actions by the manager confirm his preference when it comes to the biggest selection dilemma within his squad.

It’s difficult to see where Coleman could fit into the side, given the manager’s aversion to operating the three centre-back system that the Donegalman he has sometimes figured in at Everton.

Doherty has always been renowned for his marauding runs and, while that endears him to Kenny and his Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho, defensive nous in his game has improved with age.

Even in the expansive approach adopted by the new boss, the right-back was rarely caught out. It was only from the whole defence were scrambling back from a corner in first-half stoppage time Ondrej Duda was afforded space to test Darren Randolph. A solid display from the 28-year-old solidified his status as Ireland’s first-choice right back.

Project Kenny still in its infancy

Goals win games and Ireland continue to struggle for them, regardless of manager. Whether it was Kenny’s predecessors Martin O’Neill, Mick McCarthy – or even Merlin the Magician – the track record of the side he inherited for rattling the net was abysmal.

A one-goal return in 300 minutes from his first three games at the helm underlines the biggest challenge facing the new boss.

Neither Aaron Connolly nor Aaron Connolly could replicate their prolific form from U21 level in the first two matches. David McGoldrick, on his first start tonight, didn’t arrest the malaise either on his first start under Kenny. It’s not as if Ireland were facing gold-standard opposition. Slovakia, in 37th place of the Fifa standings, were the highest ranking of the three nations they’ve faced.

Midfielders Conor Hourihane and Alan Browne, rather than his strikers, got on the end of the scarce chances created over the 90 minutes. The two Uefa Nations League matches over the next six days should be utilised by Kenny to assess his attacking options, including a start for Shane Long.

Penalties don’t suit us

Only one Ireland are still in the Euro qualification mix and the Republic exited in the cruellest of fashions.

As Spain did 18 years ago at the World Cup in Suwon, Slovakia converted all their penalties, even if Darren Randoph was close to stopping two of the four.

In addition, Browne should have been allowed to retake his effort after Marek Rodak clearly encroached.

Doherty came within inches of bringing the outcome to the final pair of penalties.

