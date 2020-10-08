Player ratings: Some impressive displays on ultimately disappointing night for Ireland

Darren Randolph 8: Alert to gather from Mihalík as he raced onto Hamík’s clever through ball in the first half. Terrific one-handed save down to his left from Duda on the blow of the break. Couldn’t work his heroics in the shootout.

Matt Doherty 6: Hands full initially dealing with Slovakia’s raiding down their left. Good delivery for McClean’s big opportunity in the first half, though mistake gifted Haraslín the chance which Duffy cleared off the line. Blasted the crucial spot kick off the crossbar.

Shane Duffy 8: The skipper ensured his defence kept their shape better than in the previous two games, though he lost Mihalík from Hamík’s through ball early on that could have been costly. Wonderful goal line clearance from Haraslín in the second half.

John Egan 7: The partnership with Duffy displayed a far better understanding, looking more solid and composed than last month. Not unduly troubled defensively as he read the game well.

Enda Stevens 6: Defended well to clear from Duda only to then turn his back on the striker whose overhead kick he was thankful to see whizz wide. Great ball to set up Browne’s chance.

James McCarthy 6: Along with the Ireland midfield in general, struggled at times to shackle Hamík’s movement and passing. Snapped in to win the ball well in anchoring the midfield before going off injured.

Jeff Hendrick 6: Effectively played as a ’10’ and was involved in much that was good about Ireland in the first half, nicking the ball to set up our main attack. Might have been a little more involved thereafter.

Conor Hourihane 6: Busy from the off. Good touch to set up McClean’s first half chance. Wasted a golden opportunity to score on 85 minutes when his feeble effort was cleared off the line, albeit off his weaker right foot. Scored his spot kick in the shootout.

Callum Robinson 6: The West Brom winger was rewarded with his first start under Kenny on the right. Awake to carve a chance inside the opening minute. One of our chief threats down the right in the first half.

David McGoldrick 7: Returned for his first start under Kenny. Led the line cleverly with his subtle touch and, as ever, put in an energetic shift. Did the spade work for Hourihane’s late chance before working Greif early in extra-time.

James McClean 6: The surprise in Kenny’s starting XI as the experienced Derry man came in for Aaron Connolly on the left wing. Crucial backtracking and block early on, though scuffed a clear-cut chance in the first half.

Subs:

Robbie Brady 6 (for McClean 60 mins): A tactical switch coming in on the right with Robinson moving to the left. Brought a creative threat. Not far wide with a late free kick. Tucked home his penalty.

Alan Browne 7 (for McCarthy 60 mins): An injury replacement in the middle of the park. Brought a fine save from Greif before setting up Hourihane’s great chance. Hit the post in extra-time before having his penalty saved in the shootout.

Callum O’Dowda 6 (for Robinson 99 mins): Straight swap on the left wing. Neat one-two with Brady for Browne’s chance that hit the post.

Shane Long (for McGoldrick 112 mins): Not on long enough to rate.

Slovakia: Greif 6; Vavro 5 (Gyömbér, 112, 6), Pekarík 6, Valjent 6, Mazán 6; Kucka 6 (Gregu, 86, 6), Hroovsk 6, Hamík 8; Rusnák 5 (Mak, 86, 6), Duda 7 (Boeník, 107, 6), Mihalík 6 (Haraslín, 74, 6).

Referee: Clément Turpin (France) 6.