TV view: Watching Ireland ain’t like watching Brazil, far from it, but it’s something

Interesting and possibly prescient remark by Callum O’Dowda the other day. Stephen Kenny’s attention to detail, he declared, is quite something.

Phone calls. Zoom meetings. Training sessions.

“It’s only going to get better from now on and I think we are even going to be more prepared for this game.”

Encouraging stuff for two reasons. First off, and speaking about the medium to long term here, it suggests that Kenny knows where he’s going and should get there in due course once he’s been afforded the time and space to rewire the car.

Secondly (the short-term implication), Bratislava may as a consequence run counter to the usual script, the upshot being that we will not in fact be subjected a deathly dull affair of few chances – the equivalent of a Dáil debate without the fun - in which Ireland either: (a) Huff and puff their way through 90 joyless minutes but get a result thanks a late goal from a free kick or corner; or (b) Huff and puff their way through 90 joyless minutes and don’t get a result thanks to a late goal from a free kick or corner.

Nonetheless bitter experience warns us that it is unlikely to be, ahem, champagne football. It may not even be prosecco football given the absence of Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah, both presumably Covided out. “There are not many goals in our team,” Richie Sadlier muses with some understatement.

Off we go. It’s predictably cagey early on but as the half wears on Ireland put together a couple of neat passing sequences. For the first time in quite a while they don’t make the viewer feel like cutting off his or her own head.

“We’re well organised defensively, we’re pressing them high up the pitch and making them go long,” explains Stephen Kelly, on commentary duty with George Hamilton.

None of which translates to anything more than a couple of half-chances, unfortunately. Not that Slovakia, for whom Marek Hamsik of the Travis Bickle ‘do is prompting and prodding from midfield as per usual, muster much with which to frighten the horses either.

Stalemate at the break.

In studio Kevin Doyle and Richie analyse what Stephen Kenny is trying to bring to the team.

Richie: “They’re respecting the ball a little bit more.”

Kevin: “They’re cool, calm, and collected on the ball.” It ain’t just like watching Brazil, far from it, but it’s something.

Back to Bratislava where George raises the subject of penalties – no, it’s not too early - and Stephen laments the fact that Connolly, who at worst would have made a good impact sub, isn’t even on the bench.

Ireland’s initial sparkle proves fleeting. For much of the second half they’re on the back foot as the match, like Gray’s ploughman, homeward plods its weary way. Conor Hourihane has the chance to win it with five minutes left but Slovakia clear it off the line. In the circumstances, Connolly would have made a very good impact sub.

Inside the opening minute of extra time David McGoldrick sees a fine shot tipped over. Haraslin, presented moments later with an equally good opportunity at the other end, contrives to be even wider of the mark than Jon Bon Jovi. As ever in extra time when the teams tire, proceedings are getting stretched.

The moment has come to bring on Callum O’Dowda, which is where we started out 570 words and a couple of hours ago. Now is the time for all those phone calls and Zoom meetings and training sessions to manifest their efficacy.

Twenty minutes remain and that’s not to mention the duration of a possible – now probable – penalty shootout. If you have fingernails, prepare to shed them now.