Team news: James McClean gets the nod ahead of Aaron Connolly for Slovakia clash

The Stoke City winger replaces Brighton & Hove Albion's Aaron Connolly who impressed at times in Kenny's first two games in charge last month
Team news: James McClean gets the nod ahead of Aaron Connolly for Slovakia clash

James McClean got the nod to start. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Thu, 08 Oct, 2020 - 18:46
Brendan O'Brien

Stephen Kenny has drafted James McClean into his starting XI for tonight's Euro 2020 playoff semi-final against Slovakia in Bratislava.

The Stoke City winger replaces Brighton & Hove Albion's Aaron Connolly who impressed at times in Kenny's first two games in charge last month when they drew away to Bulgaria and lost 1-0 at home to Finland in the Nations League.

McClean saw just 13 minutes of action in that latter contest across that international window but he is hugely experienced at this level and, while not without his critics, has scored 10 times for the Republic. Some of them have come in crucial qualifying fixtures.

Elsewhere Callum Robinson got the nod ahead of Callum O'Dowda. Robinson scored three times this year for West Brom already this season while O'Dowda hasn't played since the loss to Finland.

That apart, Kenny's line-up is pretty much as expected with Darren Randolph in goal and the back four of Matt Doherty, Shane Duffy, John Egan and Enda Stevens. How the side lines up after that isn't evident yet. It will be either a 4-2-3-1 or a 4-3-3.

James McCarthy will play an anchoring role either way. The only question is whether Conor Hourihan sits deep with him or plays in a trio across the middle with Jeff Hendrick on the right.

The choice of David McGoldrick at centre-forward was predicted. The Sheffield United forward wasn't fit for the Bulgaria game but was pitched in for the back end of the Finland tie and Kenny spoke glowingly of his abilities this week.

Neither Aaron Connolly nor Adam Idah made the match-day squad.

Kick-off in Bratislava is at 7.45pm.

Republic of Ireland (v Slovakia): D Randolph; M Doherty S Duffy, J Egan, E Stevens, J Hendrick, J McCarthy, C Hourihane, C Robinson, D McGoldrick, J McClean.

More in this section

A general view of Tehelné Pole Stadium ahead of the game 8/10/2020 Second member of Republic of Ireland backroom staff tests positive for coronavirus
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League - Final - Wanda Metropolitano Liverpool sign Marcelo Pitaluga following advice from Alisson Becker’s brother
Shelbourne v Cork City - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Neale Fenn leaves Cork City with immediate effect

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up