Team news: James McClean gets the nod ahead of Aaron Connolly for Slovakia clash

Stephen Kenny has drafted James McClean into his starting XI for tonight's Euro 2020 playoff semi-final against Slovakia in Bratislava.

The Stoke City winger replaces Brighton & Hove Albion's Aaron Connolly who impressed at times in Kenny's first two games in charge last month when they drew away to Bulgaria and lost 1-0 at home to Finland in the Nations League.

McClean saw just 13 minutes of action in that latter contest across that international window but he is hugely experienced at this level and, while not without his critics, has scored 10 times for the Republic. Some of them have come in crucial qualifying fixtures.

Elsewhere Callum Robinson got the nod ahead of Callum O'Dowda. Robinson scored three times this year for West Brom already this season while O'Dowda hasn't played since the loss to Finland.

That apart, Kenny's line-up is pretty much as expected with Darren Randolph in goal and the back four of Matt Doherty, Shane Duffy, John Egan and Enda Stevens. How the side lines up after that isn't evident yet. It will be either a 4-2-3-1 or a 4-3-3.

James McCarthy will play an anchoring role either way. The only question is whether Conor Hourihan sits deep with him or plays in a trio across the middle with Jeff Hendrick on the right.

The choice of David McGoldrick at centre-forward was predicted. The Sheffield United forward wasn't fit for the Bulgaria game but was pitched in for the back end of the Finland tie and Kenny spoke glowingly of his abilities this week.

Neither Aaron Connolly nor Adam Idah made the match-day squad.

Kick-off in Bratislava is at 7.45pm.

Republic of Ireland (v Slovakia): D Randolph; M Doherty S Duffy, J Egan, E Stevens, J Hendrick, J McCarthy, C Hourihane, C Robinson, D McGoldrick, J McClean.