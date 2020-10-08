Neale Fenn 'disappointed' as Cork City confirm Colin Healy to take over as  manager 

Cork City have confirmed that Colin Healy will take charge of the men’s first team for the remainder of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season following the departure of manager Neale Fenn.

Fenn’s exit – and that of his assistant Joe Gamble – by mutual consent was confirmed by City this morning.

Having been appointed in August 2019, the former Longford Town boss – who won the league with City in 2005 – avoided relegation last season but the club are currently bottom of the table, two points adrift of Finn Harps.

Former Republic of Ireland international Healy, who is head of the club’s academy and current U19 manager, will be interim manager for the last five games of the campaign, beginning with Friday night’s away game against Bohemains.

“On behalf of the board, I’d like to thank Neale for his service and commitment to the club over the last year,” said City chairman Declan Carey.

“He has helped us bring about major structural changes which will benefit the club long-term and for that, we are grateful. Sadly, this year has had a number of impactful events which have derailed a lot of our plans.

“We are now in a battle to stay in the division. There are 15 points to play for and we hope now that that everyone will band together for what will be a hugely important three-week period for the whole club.”

Cork City manager Neale Fenn reacts during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Shelbourne and Cork City at Tolka Park in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Fenn also expressed his regret.

“I’m disappointed to be leaving the club earlier than expected,” he said.

“I’d like to thank my backroom team and the club’s staff for all their help over the last year and also the fans who welcomed me back to the club last year with open arms. It’s been a very difficult season for all League of Ireland clubs and I wish Cork City FC all the best for the remainder of the season and will be keeping a very close eye on the last five games.”