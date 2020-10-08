Neale Fenn leaves Cork City with immediate effect

Cork City boss Neale Fenn has left the role with immediate effect after a poor run of results.

City lie bottom of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division and are now battling for their top flight survival with just five games remaining in the season.

Cork City chairman Declan Carey thanked Fenn 'for his service and commitment' and revealed that Colin Healy will take charge of the first team for the remainder of the season.

Healy's first game in charge is tomorrow evening's clash away to Bohemians.

Carey said: “On behalf of the board, I’d like to thank Neale for his service and commitment to the club over the last year. He has helped us bring about major structural changes which will benefit the club long term and for that, we are grateful. Sadly, this year has had a number of impactful events which have derailed a lot of our plans.

"We are now in a battle to stay in the division. There are 15 points to play for and we hope now that that everyone will band together for what will be a hugely important three-week period for the whole club.

Neale Fenn said: “I’m disappointed to be leaving the club earlier than expected. I’d like to thank my backroom team and the club’s staff for all their help over the last year and also the fans who welcomed me back to the club last year with open arms. It’s been a very difficult season for all League of Ireland clubs and I wish Cork City FC all the best for the remainder of the season and will be keeping a very close eye on the last five games.” The club can also confirm that Joe Gamble will also leave the club with immediate effect. The club is grateful for the hard work Joe has put in over the last year and wish him the very best for the future.