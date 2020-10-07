Reports: Cork City manager Neale Fenn has left the club

Reports: Cork City manager Neale Fenn has left the club

Cork City manager Neale Fenn makes his way to the dug out ahead of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Cork City and St. Patrick's Athletic at Turners Cross in Cork. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Wed, 07 Oct, 2020 - 23:08

Cork City manager Neale Fenn has departed the club, according to usually reliable sources.

With City mired at the foot of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division with just five games to go in the current campaign, the club has reportedly acted in a last-ditch bid to stave off the drop.

Fenn's assistant Joe Gamble has also reportedly left the club, with Colin Healy, currently head of City's academy, linked with taking over the first team until the end of the season. 

Fenn joined City as manager in August 2019, but has managed just four wins in 22 league games since taking charge, and just two so far this season.

City's eight defeats so far in this truncated campaign leaves them two points behind ninth-placed Finn Harps, and in danger of missing out on even a playoff to avoid relegation to the First Division.

Their survival hopes suffered another bitter blow last Saturday in a 2-1 home defeat by St Patrick's Athletic.

City entertain Dundalk next before a visit to second-placed Bohemians.

Earlier in the week, winger Daire O'Connor confirmed he had left the club having been substituted in the first half of that defeat by St Pat's.

And earlier today, it was confirmed that the board of Foras, the supporters’ trust which owns Cork City, has backed a proposal that would see the club sold to Grovemoor Ltd.

Grovemoor is controlled by English businessman Trevor Hemmings, who also owns Preston North End.

Members of Foras have been informed of a general meeting that will take place on Wednesday, October 28 when they will vote on the proposed takeover. 

More in this section

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal - Premier League - Vitality Stadium Mesut Ozil set to be left out of Arsenal’s Europa League squad
Slovakia v Wales - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying - Group E - Anton Malatinsky Stadium Milan Škriniar tests positive for Covid-19 as Slovakia's misfortunes escalate
Grand Opening Day - Crabbie's Grand National Festival - Aintree Racecourse Proposed sale of Cork City to Trevor Hemmings backed by Foras board

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up