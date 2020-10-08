Stephen Kenny stays positive as Covid-19 intrudes on Slovakian squad

“We have to change the mentality of the whole country,” said the Irish boss before a make-or-break game against Slovakia in Bratislava. “We’ve never done well away from home against the big countries but we’ve looked on draws as great results, which they’re not unless we qualify.”

It didn’t exactly work out for Steve Staunton 13 years’ ago. An injury-time equaliser from the hosts confined the Republic to a 2-2 draw that left them dangling from the precipice. Ireland still had three games to go in Group D but their Euro 2008 ambitions were done. The Czech Republic stamped on their fingers days later with a 1-0 win in Prague.

Fast forward to tonight’s business and another Irish manager finds himself in the Slovak capital seeking a rare win of note on the road. One that would keep hopes of a place at a European Championships, and the promise of games in Dublin with it, alive.

Very little links Staunton and Stephen Kenny as bosses but the current incumbent has echoed that desire to go out and win the game rather than just nick it, as was the case the last time the Boys in Green managed to capture a heralded banner on foreign soil.

That was at the City of Cardiff Stadium in 2017 when a Welsh side minus Gareth Bale claimed 71% possession and engineered twice as many shots on the visitors’ goal but ultimately fell foul of a James McClean strike 12 minutes into the second half.

“We’re happy to get through and win the game but the point is we’re not setting up to contain and hope we score through a setplay or a break,” said Kenny. “We will play our own game. We have good players also and we must not underestimate ourselves.”

The week didn’t start well for him with news of injuries to Seamus Coleman and Darragh Lenihan and, while Harry Arter hasn’t been able to make it with the thigh injury he suffered last weekend, it is actually a slim enough list of absentees for a game of this import.

A fan of 4-2-3-1 in his Ireland U21 days, the Dubliner went with a 4-3-3 on both occasions last month and it is the most likely plan of action again given the ridiculously small windows in which he has had to work.

Darren Randolph will be protected by a back four of Matt Doherty, Shane Duffy, John Egan, and Enda Stevens. James McCarthy is a shoo-in to play centre midfield with Jeff Hendrick another almost guaranteed starter and Conor Hourihane a solid bet.

Kenny has spoken of the experimental nature of last month’s outings, so he could yet opt for a pair of defensive midfielders, but David McGoldrick is a good bet to be handed a central role up front where he can stitch things together.

Aaron Connolly’s pace and exposure at Brighton look like swinging a vote his way and, while the Callums, Robinson and O’Dowda, are frontrunners if there is a third forward berth, this regime is so new yet that a surprise or two would not be a shock.

Everyone in camp has been adamant that the ship will be tighter this month than last given the games they have banked with their clubs, and with the result that Ireland should be less porous through the middle while able to play with a higher tempo going forward.

Kenny has said they will not be cautious. He has instructed his players to make the more direct forward pass rather than play keep-ball if the occasion allows but, in Slovakia, they face a side that looks better equipped to do just that in midfield.

Take out the recent Nations League efforts against the Czech Republic and Israel and the team has been remarkably settled in personnel terms but they have seen their preparations utterly compromised by a combination of injuries and Covid issues.

All told, they will be missing Newcastle United keeper Martin Dubravka, Lazio centre-back Denis Vavro and left-back David Hancko because of fitness issues. Key Napoli midfielder Stanislav Lobotka and another centre-back, Milan Skriniar of Inter Milan, have tested positive for Covid-19.

It’s a list of absentees that will weigh heavier than Ireland’s and, while good news for Kenny, the pandemic’s latest intrusion makes for an unsatisfactory twist and one that could just have easily afflicted the visitors given a member of their backroom staff tested positive this week.

Slovakia will still look to dominate possession and use a pair of full-backs that push forward at every opportunity but it’s an approach that leaves gaps to exploit and Croatia bettered them 7-1 in their two qualifying games while Wales took four points from them.

Originally due to go ahead in March, this tie was rearranged for June before Covid-19 intervened and then shunted further down the track again. It goes ahead today despite the Slovakian government declaring a state of emergency last week. All this just to get to the actual playoff final against either Bosnia-Herzegovina or Northern Ireland.

There will be no crowd, of course, but VAR will be in attendance and operational for the first time at a Republic of Ireland fixture. Expect players to front up to shots and crosses with their arms behind their backs. “It’s something we have discussed,” said Kenny.

Covid and Var is at least one lottery too many and that’s before the spectre of penalties is raised. It’s four years since Ireland earned a spot-kick, Robbie Brady’s against France in Euro 2016 being the last, and there has been mixed fortunes in that sense against Slovakia.

Robbie Keane missed one in the 1-1 draw in the Euro 2012 qualifier in Zilina a decade ago. James McClean and Shane Long scored one each when a 2-2 friendly stalemate was played out before the team departed for the finals in France in 2016. It’s an important consideration, not least given each side can use five substitutes and one more again if it goes to extra-time. The entire squad has been practising but Kenny remains wary of preconceived or tactical replacements if a shootout looms.

Five previous meetings have produced four draws and a 1-0 win for Ireland who sit just one rung behind on the Fifa rankings. Kenny’s ambition is to rewrite the national team’s DNA. Now he has to find the code in the most demanding of laboratory conditions.

“The motivation is very high,” he said. “The players’ careers are short and opportunities to get to the European Championships and major tournaments are not so frequent. So if you can achieve that, particularly when it’s in Ireland, which is unprecedented, would be incredibly special.”