Matt Doherty: ‘It’s up to me to bring my best game when I put on the jersey’

Big European tie. Behind closed doors. In Bratislava. Matt Doherty has been here before.
Matt Doherty: ‘It’s up to me to bring my best game when I put on the jersey’

IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Matt Doherty during a Ireland training at Tehelné pole in Bratislava, Slovakia. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Thu, 08 Oct, 2020 - 06:00
Brendan O'Brien

Big European tie. Behind closed doors. In Bratislava.

Matt Doherty has been here before.

It’s just under a year since the Republic of Ireland right-back was part of a Wolves side that played Slovan Bratislava in a Europa League game at the Narodny Futbalovy Stadion which is roughly a 10-minute drive to the north of tonight’s venue.

Racist chanting and banners at an earlier game against PAOK of Greece had occasioned the ban which, weirdly, didn’t include children under 14. One innovative ticket giveaway later and 20,000 schoolkids were cheering on the hosts.

“There was still an atmosphere,” said Doherty. “It wasn’t near empty at all.”

It started badly for the Premier League side that night. Down 1-0 after 11 minutes, they held firm and then scored twice through Romain Saiss and Raul Jimenez midway through the second half to get the job done.

It’s a useful template for an Irish team that is looking to set the agenda tonight but which may well find itself under the cosh at times, especially early on when Slovakia will surely attempt to mark their territory and push for a quick breakthrough.

“Teams go behind in games all the time,” said the now Tottenham Hotspur defender. “We went behind to United at the weekend and won 6-1. There is no real need to panic if that is the case. We’re all capable of doing something to assist in scoring a goal. 1-0 is not a scary scoreline at all.”

It could well be a long night, what with extra-time and even penalties on the cards if needs be, and Doherty is a self-described confident type who would have no hesitation in volunteering for a spot kick if that’s what it takes to get through.

It’s a lifetime ago now but he took a few penos back in the day when on loan at Bury from Wolves. Scoring for a League One side against Southend in the FA Cup is one thing, doing it at this level is another, so just as well that he still practises regularly.

Doherty was excellent at times in the 1-1 draw with Denmark late last year when he scored the late equaliser but he agrees with the sentiment that his form as a wing-back in England has almost always outstripped his end product as a right-back with his country.

That’s on him, he said, not the positional differences.

“It’s up to me to find a solution. It’s up to me to find a way to bring out my best game when I put on the Ireland jersey. It’s nobody else’s fault, nobody else is to blame for that other than myself. I need to find the way or the path for me to bring out my best game here.”

Now would be the perfect time to do just that. Guaranteed his start now that Seamus Coleman is out injured, he admits that it would cap off a wonderful three or four years in his career if he could help book a Euro 2020 berth in Dublin next summer.

Short of match fitness during last month’s Nations League games against Bulgaria and Finland, he has played five times for Spurs since and even managed a breather last weekend when Jose Mourinho started Serge Aurier in that destruction of United at Old Trafford. Not a great one to miss but he understood the logic.

“It was a case that we had four games that week and all four full-backs started two games each,” he explained. “This is just a thing that happens when you have got that many games, when you are at big clubs, big squads.

“There is competition for places and everyone is bringing the best out of each other. There is no problem there. It’s just the way it is. I’d started all league games until then, so I had no issues with what happened. This is what happens when you are at a big club, I guess.”

More in this section

Cork City v St. Patrick's Athletic - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Reports: Cork City manager Neale Fenn has left the club
AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal - Premier League - Vitality Stadium Mesut Ozil set to be left out of Arsenal’s Europa League squad
Slovakia v Wales - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying - Group E - Anton Malatinsky Stadium Milan Škriniar tests positive for Covid-19 as Slovakia's misfortunes escalate

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up