Matt Doherty: ‘It’s up to me to bring my best game when I put on the jersey’

Big European tie. Behind closed doors. In Bratislava.

Matt Doherty has been here before.

It’s just under a year since the Republic of Ireland right-back was part of a Wolves side that played Slovan Bratislava in a Europa League game at the Narodny Futbalovy Stadion which is roughly a 10-minute drive to the north of tonight’s venue.

Racist chanting and banners at an earlier game against PAOK of Greece had occasioned the ban which, weirdly, didn’t include children under 14. One innovative ticket giveaway later and 20,000 schoolkids were cheering on the hosts.

“There was still an atmosphere,” said Doherty. “It wasn’t near empty at all.”

It started badly for the Premier League side that night. Down 1-0 after 11 minutes, they held firm and then scored twice through Romain Saiss and Raul Jimenez midway through the second half to get the job done.

It’s a useful template for an Irish team that is looking to set the agenda tonight but which may well find itself under the cosh at times, especially early on when Slovakia will surely attempt to mark their territory and push for a quick breakthrough.

“Teams go behind in games all the time,” said the now Tottenham Hotspur defender. “We went behind to United at the weekend and won 6-1. There is no real need to panic if that is the case. We’re all capable of doing something to assist in scoring a goal. 1-0 is not a scary scoreline at all.”

It could well be a long night, what with extra-time and even penalties on the cards if needs be, and Doherty is a self-described confident type who would have no hesitation in volunteering for a spot kick if that’s what it takes to get through.

It’s a lifetime ago now but he took a few penos back in the day when on loan at Bury from Wolves. Scoring for a League One side against Southend in the FA Cup is one thing, doing it at this level is another, so just as well that he still practises regularly.

Doherty was excellent at times in the 1-1 draw with Denmark late last year when he scored the late equaliser but he agrees with the sentiment that his form as a wing-back in England has almost always outstripped his end product as a right-back with his country.

That’s on him, he said, not the positional differences.

“It’s up to me to find a solution. It’s up to me to find a way to bring out my best game when I put on the Ireland jersey. It’s nobody else’s fault, nobody else is to blame for that other than myself. I need to find the way or the path for me to bring out my best game here.”

Now would be the perfect time to do just that. Guaranteed his start now that Seamus Coleman is out injured, he admits that it would cap off a wonderful three or four years in his career if he could help book a Euro 2020 berth in Dublin next summer.

Short of match fitness during last month’s Nations League games against Bulgaria and Finland, he has played five times for Spurs since and even managed a breather last weekend when Jose Mourinho started Serge Aurier in that destruction of United at Old Trafford. Not a great one to miss but he understood the logic.

“It was a case that we had four games that week and all four full-backs started two games each,” he explained. “This is just a thing that happens when you have got that many games, when you are at big clubs, big squads.

“There is competition for places and everyone is bringing the best out of each other. There is no problem there. It’s just the way it is. I’d started all league games until then, so I had no issues with what happened. This is what happens when you are at a big club, I guess.”