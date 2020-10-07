Penalty great Panenka is battling Covid-19

Penalty king and former Czechoslovakia midfielder Antonin Panenka is in hospital fighting Covid-19.

The 71-year-old's cheeky penalty won the 1976 European Championship final shoot-out against West Germany - and his name has been lent to the dinked spot-kick style ever since.

Panenka's former club Bohemians 1905 released a social media statement on Wednesday, confirming the 59-cap Czech had been taken to hospital.

"Antonin Panenka was taken to an intensive care unit today, in a serious condition," Bohemians 1905 confirmed in a statement on their website. "A fresh test confirmed his coronavirus infection."