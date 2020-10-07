Penalty great Panenka is battling Covid-19

Penalty great Panenka is battling Covid-19

Czech football legend Antonin Panenka poses for a photo during an AFP interview on April 24, 2016 in Nespeky village, Central Bohemia. Antonin Panenka was the hero of the Euro 1976 in Belgrade when he scored the winning goal in the final match against Germany / AFP / Michal Cizek Picture: MICHAL CIZEK/AFP via Getty Images)

Wed, 07 Oct, 2020 - 19:38

Penalty king and former Czechoslovakia midfielder Antonin Panenka is in hospital fighting Covid-19.

The 71-year-old's cheeky penalty won the 1976 European Championship final shoot-out against West Germany - and his name has been lent to the dinked spot-kick style ever since.

Panenka's former club Bohemians 1905 released a social media statement on Wednesday, confirming the 59-cap Czech had been taken to hospital.

"Antonin Panenka was taken to an intensive care unit today, in a serious condition," Bohemians 1905 confirmed in a statement on their website. "A fresh test confirmed his coronavirus infection."

